Things to do: Blayney and beyond

Do you want to know more about graphic novels and how to tell stories visually? Meet the talented author of Pawcasso, Remy Lai, via video link in your own home or in a small group at Blayney library. Those taking part in a similar event at at Orange City Library discovered what it's like to be a graphic novel author/artist and the process involved, and learned easy cartooning techniques. Friday, January 21 at 12.30pm. Free event. Register at www.cwl.nsw.gov.au. Call Blayney library for details on 6368 2581. Platform Arts Hub Blayney's annual small art prize for young artists is seeking entries. The competition is open to in schools within a 100km radius of Blayney. The theme, "Light and Shade", is open to interpretation through all art mediums. $10 entry fee per artwork, limit of two artworks per applicants. There are three age categories and an encouragement award, with prizes ranging from $50 to $500 (for first prize in the high school section). We haven't reached Christmas yet, but you can look ahead and get ready for Australia Day now, if you like. The annual Blayney Shire Council Australia Day barbecue and awards ceremony, featuring the shire's Australia Day Ambassador and deserving award winners, will be held at Heritage Park in January 26 from 8am. This is a placeholder event. More details will be provided closer to the day. An Orange Theatre Company production of a musical that is beloved the world over and inspired by the songs of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie is determined discover the identity of her father brings together three men from her mother's past. January 20 to 23 and 27 to 30. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee on Saturdays. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $49. Tickets through Ticketek. The Sydney Symphony is in town for one special night, performing Tchaikovsky. The evening will carry listeners down Vienna's cobbled streets as the orchestra brings to life music from the city's past, before launching into the composers famous Fifth Symphony. Thursday, February 3. Orange Civic Theatre. $30 to $75. Tickets through Ticketek. The Rock Show Oz Edition is the last in a long line of rock shows put together by the late Jon English and Coralea Cameron. It features the Trilogy of Rock Band performing a huge repertoire of classic Aussie rock covers from the 60s, 70s and 80s, as well as being a tribute to the late entertainer. Saturday, February 5. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $55 to $59.90. Tickets through Ticketek. Blayney Harness Racing Club will next month have two meetings on the calendar. Come down for action-packed racing and a good day out. Sundays, February 6 and 13. From noon. Blayney Showground, 12 Lawson Street. The Platform Arts Hub is closed until January 19, but that doesn't mean there aren't events in the pipeline for 2022. Already locked in is a rotating exhibition, showcasing artworks by local artists throughout January, while Textures of One returns in March with a theme of "Light and Shade". Archie Roach is one of Australia's finest singer songwriters. Tell Me Why is the title of his award winning memoir and companion album, as well as this tour. It is an intimate, moving and often confronting account of his resilience and strength of spirit, and also of a great love story. It's an extraordinary odyssey of love and heartbreak, family and community, survival and renewal - and the healing power of music. Tuesday, February 8. 7.30pm. BMEC. $65. After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Bathurst Street and Custom Motorcycle Show is back for 2022. See some of the best bike from across the region on show (but don't touch!). To display your bike, just turn up on the day and pay the $10 entry fee. Saturday, February 12. 10am to 2pm. Russell Street, along Kings Parade, Bathurst. Visit www.bathurstbikeshow.com. For those hanging out for fresh produce, the first Blayney Rotary Market for 2022 will be held in February. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. February 20. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme, including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au.

