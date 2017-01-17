It's been Dalton Brothers, Western Stores, Grace Bros. and Myer. Now it's closing.
Local News
The week that was around the region | Photos
Halfway through January already? Yes. Check out the best photos of the week.
Throwback Thursday – Jan – Feb 2007
It was only 10 years ago, but quite a few things have changed around the district in that ...
All aboard for railway opportunities
A rare business opportunity is now open at the famous historic Millthorpe Railway Station for business owners.
44km to be shaved off Cadia travel
The Southern Cadia Access road will become a reality after Blayney Council received funding for $5,147m
$2.5m dip for pool
The CentrePoint pool is due for an upgrade and residents are invited to comment.
Christmas Day bundle
Christmas Day baby, a cat in hot water and the launch of the Bears 2017 season.
15 years later, Medcalf returns
Michael medcalf has reopened the Lyndhurst Cafe and he has plans to expand.
Swimming lessons are saving lives
Be it at the dam, the coast or in the backyard, swimming lessons are as important as sunscreen ...
Weeding out some of the undesirables
Upper Macquarie County Council will undertake a noxious aerial weed spraying campaign in February and March
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Local Sport
Cup dream is over: Blayney’s T20 prospects end with second loss
Tennis club swings into new year
Blayney Tennis Club celebrated a big year of change with the juniors merging with the club.
Rams’ raid set to continue: GrainCorp push for defending champs
Carcoar Cup Running Festival takes place in regional series
The 2016 Group 10 season one to remember | Photos, poll
Carcoar Cup part of new championship
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
What’s going on around Blayney
Prune, truss and feed for tomatoes
A nip here, a tuck there and a quick spray. Everyone can achieve great results if they follow ...
Special tribute to Colleen
A special afternoon tea was held at the Carcoar School of Arts to honour longtime storekeeper and community ...
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Electorate’s long memory
The people of the Orange Electorate in the recent state by-election have sent a clear message to the ...
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?