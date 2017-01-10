Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in our breakfast blog.
The week that was around the region | Photos
What made news around the region during the past week?
Riot fears at Bathurst jail | Photos, Video
Bathurst Jail was locked down on Tuesday amid fears of a riot sparked by an incident between inmates
Mid Western Highway accident victim flown to Liverpool Hospital
People trapped following car accident on Mid Western Highway, road is closed in both directions.
2016 year in review Apr-May-June
Check out our latest gallery of images from the first half of 2016.
Year in review 2016 | Top 10 photo galleries
Looking back at 2016, we see what the top 10 most-viewed albums were online.
Year in review 2016 | Top 10 stories
Looking back at 2016, we see what the top 10 most popular stories were online.
The week that was around the region – December 19 – 23 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Davis crash lands
"Without that study I find it very difficult to make a decision that will affect the entire region ...
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
THE DAILY BUZZ | Drive-in movies are coming back
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Carcoar Cup Running Festival takes place in regional series
The 2016 Group 10 season one to remember | Photos, poll
Carcoar Cup part of new championship
All Stars clash fit for King George – 2017
The 2017 Group 10 All Stars clash will be played at Blayney’s King George Oval in March next ...
Where there’s a Will, there’s a way for Bears in 2017
Against all odds: Blayney girls crowned state champions
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Special tribute to Colleen
A special afternoon tea was held at the Carcoar School of Arts to honour longtime storekeeper and community ...
A love letter to Love Actually | Vote for your favourite Christmas movie
Maybe not loving Love Actually doesn't make you a bad person - but only maybe
Here’s to our new future
What’s going on around Blayney
What’s going on around Blayney
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Electorate’s long memory
The people of the Orange Electorate in the recent state by-election have sent a clear message to the ...
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?