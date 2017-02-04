Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Throwback Thursday – 1991
It's 1991 and Bob Hawke is PM, Nick Greiner is premier and Australia sends troops to assist with ...
Gumboots to be a colourful addition
Save Saturday March 18 in your calendars as we count down to the 2017 Annual Blayney Show.
First day for kinders at Blayney Public
Next week we'll be bringing you our special feature called Kinders and Captains featuring all our future leaders, ...
Police raise alarm about firearms
Following a number of firearms being confiscated around Blayney, police are requesting that people check their licences.
Betty spreads message of involvement
Passionate, dedicated and tireless worker Betty McKenzie named as citizen of the year.
Pro merge support
Pro merger supporters are hoping that the new minister for local government has the courage to make what ...
It’s two jobs for Toole in Cabinet
Bathurst MP Paul Toole will take on two portfolios in the new NSW Cabinet
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Australia Day in Carcoar
The Belubula was running running and the bravest of the brave enjoyed the very fresh water coming out ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Qureshi belts Bathurst home
A RESCUE effort from Bathurst’s Wayne Sellers and Jameel Qureshi gave their side a six-wicket win over Blue ...
Bears’ 2017 season gets off and running
“We want to be more of a community club and not just a rugby league club,” Adam Hornby
Panthers to visit
The club will also hit the track to Grenfell, Parkes and Forbes
Little A’s a booming success
After reviving the club in 2013 the number of Blayney kids participating in Little Athletics has grown to ...
Twilight netball
Blayney and District Netball Association is introducing a new twilight netball competition in a bid to revive the ...
Hobby, Tilburg impress for Western Rams junior against Manly
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Top Stories
Community
Ironbark drops across the road to Cottage
AROUND THE TRAPS: Catch all your local community news in one place.
Record breaking turnout
Great weather and a big advertising campaign saw the crowds swell to record numbers at the Carcoar Village ...
Edwards receives Australia Day award
Volunteer champion and respected local resident Randall Edwards received the most prestigious Volunteer of the Year award at the Australia ...
What’s going on around Blayney
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...