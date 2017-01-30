Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
It’s two jobs for Toole in Cabinet
Bathurst MP Paul Toole will take on two portfolios in the new NSW Cabinet
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
Australia Day in Carcoar
The Belubula was running running and the bravest of the brave enjoyed the very fresh water coming out ...
Australia Day in Blayney
Here is our gallery of images from our Australia day celebrations at Heritage Park
Town to pipe faster fibre NBN in June
Those wanting something faster than fixed wireless will rejoice in news that fibre is coming to town.
Stay independent
The nationals backflip on council amalgamations has inspired opponents.
Police investigate armed robbery
Officers have been told a man entered a service station on Orange Road, Blayney about 10pm on Sunday ...
Thieves hit towns for rich pickings
Blayney was the scene of a greater number than usual of break and enters over January with Blayney ...
Man arrested in Bathurst on outstanding warrants
The man was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Bail Court tomorrow, Thursday, January 26.
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Little A’s a booming success
After reviving the club in 2013 the number of Blayney kids participating in Little Athletics has grown to ...
Twilight netball
Blayney and District Netball Association is introducing a new twilight netball competition in a bid to revive the ...
Hobby, Tilburg impress for Western Rams junior against Manly
Uhr blasts ton, stars on carnival’s opening days
Cup dream is over: Blayney’s T20 prospects end with second loss
Tennis club swings into new year
Blayney Tennis Club celebrated a big year of change with the juniors merging with the club.
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, January 30, 2017
The summer holidays might be over but summer itself isn't finished with Sydney, not by a long shot.
Sydney's first new government-owned ferries in years hit bumpy waters
The entry into service of the first of six new government-owned ferries on Sydney Harbour in 16 years ...
Third person dies, man charged after fatal Cabramatta head-on crash
A third person has died and a man has been charged following a fatal accident in Cabramatta on ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
15 years later, Medcalf returns
Michael medcalf has reopened the Lyndhurst Cafe and he has plans to expand.
What’s going on around Blayney
Blayney Community Diary and church notices.
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...