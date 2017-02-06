Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
The week that was around the region – Jan 30 – Feb 3 | Photos
Take a look through the best photos from Fairfax photographers around our region.
Throwback Thursday – 1991
It's 1991 and Bob Hawke is PM, Nick Greiner is premier and Australia sends troops to assist with ...
Gumboots to be a colourful addition
Save Saturday March 18 in your calendars as we count down to the 2017 Annual Blayney Show.
First day for kinders at Blayney Public
Next week we'll be bringing you our special feature called Kinders and Captains featuring all our future leaders, ...
Police raise alarm about firearms
Following a number of firearms being confiscated around Blayney, police are requesting that people check their licences.
Betty spreads message of involvement
Passionate, dedicated and tireless worker Betty McKenzie named as citizen of the year.
Pro merge support
Pro merger supporters are hoping that the new minister for local government has the courage to make what ...
It’s two jobs for Toole in Cabinet
Bathurst MP Paul Toole will take on two portfolios in the new NSW Cabinet
The week that was around the region | Photos
We are almost towards the end of the first month of 2017. Enjoy the best photos of the ...
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Qureshi belts Bathurst home
A RESCUE effort from Bathurst’s Wayne Sellers and Jameel Qureshi gave their side a six-wicket win over Blue ...
Bears’ 2017 season gets off and running
“We want to be more of a community club and not just a rugby league club,” Adam Hornby
Panthers to visit
The club will also hit the track to Grenfell, Parkes and Forbes
Little A’s a booming success
After reviving the club in 2013 the number of Blayney kids participating in Little Athletics has grown to ...
Twilight netball
Blayney and District Netball Association is introducing a new twilight netball competition in a bid to revive the ...
Hobby, Tilburg impress for Western Rams junior against Manly
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Ironbark drops across the road to Cottage
AROUND THE TRAPS: Catch all your local community news in one place.
Record breaking turnout
Great weather and a big advertising campaign saw the crowds swell to record numbers at the Carcoar Village ...
Edwards receives Australia Day award
Volunteer champion and respected local resident Randall Edwards received the most prestigious Volunteer of the Year award at the Australia ...
What’s going on around Blayney
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.