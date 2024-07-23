When will Blayney's bulky waste clean-up happen? Here are the details

Residents will by now be starting to receive their 2024/25 Rates Notices, with payment required prior to 31 August 2024. As outlined on your rates notice, there are a number of different ways in which you can pay, including, in person at our Blayney Shire Council office or Australia Post, BPAY, Post Billpay by phone or internet or direct debit.
Council understands the current cost-of-living pressures that every, home, business and farm is currently experiencing. One way in which Council has sought to assist our community is by providing a further payment option called 'FlexiPay'.
FlexiPay is an external payment service that is safe, secure and confidential and allows you to control payment of your rates based on a frequency that suits you. You choose the frequency (annual, quarterly, monthly, fortnightly or weekly). FlexiPay instantly calculates a payment plan based on the amount required to be paid and the frequency you prefer.
For customers with eNotices, you can easily manage the payment schedule in the eNotices portal.
Scan the QR code on your rates notice, or please call Council's Revenue team to discuss FlexiPay.
If anyone is experiencing financial difficulties, I take this opportunity to remind you to please call Council and speak to our revenue team who are here to assist you.
Council reviewed its debt recovery process in 2020 and changed tact implementing a new mediatory, compassionate, and engaging approach for rates recovery.
This innovative approach has led to Council having an amazingly low, outstanding rates percentage of 1.69% (2023/2024). A key element to our new approach for rates recovery, is reliant on you the ratepayer proactively contacting Council as early as possible if you are experiencing financial hardship.
Some key topics that we wish to highlight;
It is important to check that Council has your current contact details, postal address and email. (Please also check your email junk folder).
If you are on a Centrelink or Department of Veterans Affairs pension you may be entitled to a rebate, if it is not on your notice, please contact Council.
Now is the time to work out a payment plan. Council has several payment options disclosed on the back of your notice. Early intervention and action will result in less stress and financial pressure being placed on you, so please contact Council's Revenue team to confidentially discuss these options further.
Council is providing a Bulky Waste Clean-Up. This will allow the collection of larger items and will enable items suitable for recycling to be diverted from landfill thereby maximizing the life of this valuable resource. Collection will be from 26 August to 6 September 2024.
Categories of items are collected in separate pickups during the week so make sure everything is out by the Sunday 25 August 2024
Please visit our website for further information on acceptable items for collection.
Council has launched the Local Heritage Assistance Fund for the 2024/25 financial year. Applications for grants are invited and will be received up until Thursday 1 August 2024.
The grants are available for the conservation and maintenance of heritage buildings, adaptive reuse and interpretation projects that support heritage in the Blayney Local Government Area.
Further information, Guidelines and application forms are available from Council's website https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/news/news-listings/featured-topics-listing or calling Council on 02 6368 2104.
Applications for the first round under the 2024/25 Community Financial Assistance Program are now open.
Local community organisations / individuals are invited to submit an application by 2 August 2024. Applications lodged before 26 July 2024 will be reviewed and applicants will be contacted in the event of any errors or omissions in applications.
There are four categories of financial assistance:
Applicants are required to obtain a copy of the guidelines and complete the application form.
Please note that Council does not consider requests for financial support (cash or in-kind) outside of this program.
Guidelines and application forms are available from Council's website www.blayney.nsw.gov.au or from Council's office.
Documents on Public Exhibition
Following the June Council Meeting, Council is seeking comment on the following document are on public exhibition:
This document is available for viewing and downloading on Council's website
Written submissions must be received prior to 5.00pm Thursday 1 August 2024.
NSW Local Government Elections - Saturday 14 September 2024
Non-Residential Rolls
If you are an owner, rate-paying lessee or occupier of rateable land which is not your primary residence, you or a nominee may be entitled to be enrolled on the roll of non-residential owners of rateable land or the roll of occupiers and rate-paying lessees for this election.
Details of the eligibility criteria and enrolment claim forms may be obtained from the following: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/voters/enrolment
The claim must be completed and lodged with the General Manager by 6pm Monday, 5 August 2024.
