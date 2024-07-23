Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Chronicle's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Comment

When will Blayney's bulky waste clean-up happen? Here are the details

By Mark Dicker
Updated July 24 2024 - 9:52am, first published July 23 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2024/25 Rates Notices

Residents will by now be starting to receive their 2024/25 Rates Notices, with payment required prior to 31 August 2024. As outlined on your rates notice, there are a number of different ways in which you can pay, including, in person at our Blayney Shire Council office or Australia Post, BPAY, Post Billpay by phone or internet or direct debit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.