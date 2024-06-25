Warning: rampant respiratory illnesses sweep through the region

A fresh warning has been delivered by NSW Health as respiratory illnesses sweep across communities of NSW.
A combination of unprecedented cases of the winter flu, RSV, COVID, pneumonia and whooping cough is causing a strain on medical services and the availability of some medications.
Whooping cough rates are the highest they have been in eight years and pneumonia figures are unseasonably high in school-aged children.
There are some simple steps you can take to help protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory viruses including staying up to date with influenza and COVID vaccines, practicing good hygiene like hand washing and minimising contact with sick people.
I urge everyone in the community to think of their own health and those around them. If you feel unwell, please stay at home. It's that simple.
Gone Fishing Day grants support fishing clubs, organisations and community groups to run events to promote and celebrate fishing as a fun, healthy, outdoors activity for your whole family and friends on Gone Fishing Day.
Incorporated organisations including fishing clubs and organisations related to recreational fishing can apply for grants to purchase or hire items such as fishing gear, bait, food and non-alcoholic drinks, participant giveaways, clean-up and tree planting equipment and other equipment required to run a local Gone Fishing Day event and associated activities.
Groups may organise a fishing day at a local fishing spot, an information session or fish habitat rehabilitation activity.
Applications for grants of up to $2000 are open until July 8, 2024. For more information head to https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/gone-fishing-day-grants
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.