24/7 virtual health consultations now available with Hola Health

This is branded content.



In today's fast-paced world, access to healthcare should never be limited by time constraints.



Medical conditions don't strike when doctors are available, highlighting the need for accessibility to healthcare 24/7. Healthcare should be universal in Australia, ensuring all patients have access to it precisely when they need it.



With this motto in mind, Hola Health, a revolutionary telehealth provider, is offering 24/7 virtual consultations ensuring the availability of round-the-clock medical expertise in Australia.



Awarded a standout performer in the health industry category by The Australian Financial Review in their AFR 2023's Fast Starters list, Hola Health offers telehealth appointments, online scripts, online medical certificates, specialist referrals, mental health care treatment plan, medicine delivery, and more.



At Hola Health, their 24/7 service is more than just a convenience-it's a lifeline for those in need of immediate medical attention. Whether it's a general health query or a mental health concern, Hola Health stands ready to assist at any hour of the day or night.



Powered by innovative technology and manned by a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, Hola Health's 24/7 service ensures that help is always just a click away.



To speak to an online doctor at Hola Health at any time of the day, simply head to their website or download their app and access Telehealth consults with AHPRA-accredited doctors anytime.



Fill in your details, make the payment through a secure gateway, and receive a link to consult with a registered health practitioner within 15 minutes. Once the consultation is completed, the online doctor will issue a script, referral, or a medical certificate upon approval.



24/7 Online doctor consultations at Hola Health help people get instant access to healthcare service 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, including public holidays and weekends. This helps in timely intervention of medical care, getting the right medical advice at the right time, and ensuring the problem doesn't escalate.



Telehealth consultations ensure savings in time and cost by reducing the need to travel to a hospital or clinic, and there's no need to take time off if all you require is a prescription refill or a medical certificate.



This also benefits people from various walks of life including busy office workers, and carers who can't leave their caring responsibilities.



Peita Howard, a Hola Health user, has shared her experience: "As someone with a chronic illness and has had a kidney transplant, I'm grateful for these services so I can get things actioned as I need. It's important to have supportive services to best manage your illnesses and care. And it's not always easy to get into a doctor's surgery."



Hola Health telehealth appointments benefit a wide range of patients including:

Patients with chronic conditions such as asthma, blood pressure, etc who require regular monitoring and support and would benefit from immediate medical advice.

Patients of young children who can be at peace because they can get medical advice about an earache, a fever, or any other condition at any time of the day.

People living in remote and rural areas with limited access to after-hours or weekend clinics.

People who are travelling from Australia and are in a different time zone than their regular GP (General practitioner).

People with mobility issues

People with ageing relatives or carers who require quick advice.

People with busy schedule and can benefit from telehealth appointment after hours.

Hola Health's round-the-clock telehealth doctor consultations epitomise a new frontier in responsive and accessible healthcare.



By dismantling barriers to access and prioritising patients' needs, they are revolutionising the delivery of healthcare, one consultation at a time.

