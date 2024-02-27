More funding needed to help growing threat of weed explosion

A bumper three-year weed spraying program to help combat what is shaping up as a troublesome growing period for weed growth across the shire has been approved by council.
At the Blayney Shire Council meeting on February 20, an additional $25,000 was approved to the Central Tablelands Weeds Authority (CTWA) to complete section one of a three-year weed spraying program in the region.
The additional $25,000 was requested from CTWA and deemed appropriate by council given the amount of rain record over the last few years, which is predicted to provide "optimum conditions for weed growth", council said in a statement.
The initial allocation did not adequately cover the labor and chemical costs required, council added.
It was moved council supported the request, knowing the weed issues across the shire would only worsen and require a greater allocation in the future.
The additional funding was allocated from the Flyers Creek Wind Farm Voluntary Planning Agreement.
Blayney Shire councillor and CTWA deputy chairman, Bruce Reynolds said the recent weather conditions have contributed to the weed growth.
On top of a bumper year of rainfall in 2023, weatherzone.com says Blayney has recorded 262.8mm of rain over the opening two months of 2024.
"Each council was asked for extra funding because weeds have gotten out of control," Cr Reynolds said.
"In providing this extra funding, it will benefit our rural landholders quite substantially in stopping that pathway of the spread of those priority weeds."
Blayney Shire councillor and CTWA member, Allan Ewin said the new program will have positive impacts in the long run.
"The program is to return to the section every three years, which hasn't happened in the past. This new program makes it possible to at least control the weeds on our roadways," he said.
Cr Ewin said the program was about looking after the land and "unfortunately there are some weeds that we will never eradicate but if we can get them to the point of control that would be fantastic".
The roads listed under the three stages can be found on the CTWA website.
The CTWA is a county council responsible for weed control and management encompasses the areas of Blayney Shire, Bathurst Regional, Lithgow City and Oberon Councils.
