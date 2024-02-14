Imperatriz on track for lightning after final workout

Imperatriz is set to strut her stuff in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington. Picture Shuttestock

Imperatriz on track for lightning after final workout

Star sprinter Imperatriz is set to strut her stuff in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday after completing her final piece of fast work.

Trainer Mark Walker watched the gallop with in-form stablemate Sans Doute over 800 metres at The Valley earlier this week and was delighted with what he saw.

Imperatriz had been struggling with the hot weather conditions in Melbourne, forcing Walker to adopt similar methods to those he implemented during his time in Singapore.

The New Zealand-based trainer's staff have taken the mare to the pool at Cranbourne training centre each afternoon, while some extra fans have helped Imperatriz remain comfortable.

"I'd been getting video updates on a regular basis and modern technology is pretty good, so I knew how well she was coming along," Walker said. "So, I wasn't too concerned.

"It's hot in Singapore every day whereas on Wednesday it's dropping down to 20 degrees, so it's quite a bit different.

"It was a matter of getting some extra fans for her just to make her comfortable. Those seem to have worked and she's a lot more settled and swimming is part of her regular routine."

Sports bettors in the southern hemisphere will be hoping Walker's tactics are effective having wagered heavily on Imperatriz ahead of the race.

The leading betting sites rate the five-year-old as a 1.70 shot to win her eighth race in her last nine starts and she could go off even shorter on Saturday.

Imperatriz has been in excellent form since the start of 2023, winning six Group 1s and one Group 2 in her last eight outings.

Her only defeat was in the Group 1 Furphy Canterbury Stakes at Randwick last March, where she was caught in the last stride by Artorius.

While Walker is confident Imperatriz will run a big race this weekend, he acknowledged that she will have to be at her best to get the job done.

"They certainly don't give Group 1's away," Walker added. "Any one of those horses in the nominations could easily win that race on Saturday."

One of the biggest threats to Imperatriz could be Private Eye. He loves the straight course at Flemington and has a good record on his first run after a lay-off.

Trainer Joe Pride has made no secret that he fancies Private Eye to defeat Imperatriz and it would be no surprise to see the horse run well this weekend.

I Am Unstoppable is another strong contender as he bids to become the third three-year-old to win the race in the past three seasons, while Bella Nipotina could also be competitive.

The Ciaron Maher-trained mare is reportedly primed to run well after finishing fifth behind Imperatriz in the Group 1 Darley Champions Sprint in November.

Bella Nipotina finished a close second in a barrier trial behind Imperatriz last week, and assistant trainer Jack Turnbull believes that run will have put her spot on for the Lightning.

"She stands at around 525 (kilograms) now, which is just nice for her first-up," Turnbull said. "She's got improvement in condition but she's effective down the straight and is in a really good place physically."

Maher is chasing a second consecutive Lightning Stakes success after winning last year's race with Coolangatta. I Wish I Win was half-a-length behind in second place, while Bella Nipotina was a short-head further adrift in third.

Turnbull said the stable would be happy to see the mare finish in the money again in what promises to be a fascinating renewal of the prestigious sprint race.

"She's going to be competitive," Turnbull added. "But in a field of that quality and the numbers, if it's a positive run where she's rounding off the race well or she finishes top three, then it's a pass mark essentially."

Black Caviar Lightning Latest Betting

Imperatriz - 1.70

Private Eye - 5.50

I am Unstoppable - 5.50

Bella Nipotina - 7.50

Cylinder - 7.50

Espiona - 13.00

The Astrologist - 41.00

Rich Fortune - 51.00