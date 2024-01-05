Essential strategies for creating stunning gardens

Any sized garden can be transformed into a joyful haven with some simple design concepts. Picture Shutterstock.

This article is in partnership with Narellan Sand, Soil and Garden Supplies.

Gardens, in all their vibrant splendour, delight us in so many ways. Take a moment to think about the symphony of colours and the intricate designs they form, the intoxicating fragrances, the chorus of birds and insects drawn to the flora, and the pleasing array of textures. Isn't it just remarkable?

The next time you're cruising around your neighbourhood or soaking in the beauty of a friend's garden, take a moment to really see what draws you in. Chances are, you'll find fundamental design principles at work-the same ones that designers across the globe use to transform spaces into stunning visual treats.

Even the tiniest garden can transform into an enchanting haven with these simple concepts. Remember, less can indeed be more if you know the secret to use it effectively.

Incorporate blooms

Adding bursts of colour is a great way to infuse life into your garden, creating variety, contrast, and areas of interest. Why not experiment with a mix of annuals and perennials? For example, cosmos, hydrangeas, sunflowers, and marigolds are excellent choices. But who says you have to stick to just flowers? There's a whole world of herbs and vegetables that bloom beautifully!

Consider planting chives with their purple blossoms, spring onions with white flowers, dill's yellow blooms, thyme ranging from pale pink to purple, basils in white or purple, the red of pineapple sage, purple rosemary, and rocket with white flowers. Let's not forget flowering veggies and fruits. These plants serve double duty - they not only add to the aesthetics but also attract beneficial insects that will pollinate your garden and help manage pests.

So, flowers, or flowering plants, are a definite 'win-win' in any garden. They have the power to transform any space into a beautiful oasis. All you have to do is pick your favourite colour theme.

Consider planting edible plants that give the extra advantage of adding colour to your garden, like chives with their purple blossoms. Picture Shutterstock

Implement effective weed management strategies

Have you ever invited unwelcome guests to your party and then had to share your scrumptious feast with them? Of course not! So why let pesky weeds crash your garden party and snack on your precious plant nutrients? It's high time we showed these freeloading intruders the door. Your first line of defence? Stop them in their tracks before they get a chance to seed.

Composting these garden gatecrashers could be another cunning strategy. Not only will you be reclaiming your space, but turning these opportunistic plants into nutrient-rich compost is a great way to get back what they've taken.

Cultivate a themed ensemble of plants

You know the feeling when you spot a captivating art piece, and the colours just pop, creating a mesmerising effect? We're about to bring that same charm right into your garden! Theming an area by harnessing the power of colour is kind of like choosing a colour palette for your living room. It's a nifty trick that can instantly turn your garden from simply pleasing to positively enchanting.

Take a step back and assess your garden's current colour story. See any potential shifts that could create more drama? Imagine this: instead of a single lavender plant, you group together a bunch of them in a container-now that's a purple paradise that's hard to miss!

To add the finishing touch, think of a colour that contrasts with your primary hue and frames your centrepiece with it. It's like putting a vibrant painting in a sleek black frame-it just enhances the art. This principle of balance and repetition is like a secret sauce that designers swear by. So, why not give your garden the colour makeover it deserves?

Harness the power of colour to turn your garden from simply pleasing to positively enchanting. Picture Shutterstock

Enhance your garden with artistic accents

Think of your garden as a canvas - a space where you can freely express your personal style. Garden art can be absolutely anything, from whimsical ornaments and unique collections to nostalgic finds or even handmade creations. When you sprinkle these decorative elements throughout your garden, you're not just embellishing a space; you're stamping it with your unique personality and flair.

Take a pause and survey your garden; try to spot the areas that could use a little spark. Maybe a garden pot that could be spruced up with a charming ornament? Or perhaps there's a plain wall that's been crying out for a little makeover? Especially when you're renting and painting the external walls isn't an option, fret not - there are still plenty of ways to amp up the aesthetics.