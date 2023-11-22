Experiencing Brisbane: A traveller's guide to managing money

This article is in partnership with Crown Currency.



Looking to travel without breaking the bank? Certain cities can be a real hit to your wallet, but fortunately, Brisbane isn't in that category! The city thrives with abundant parks, art spaces, affordable dining options, complimentary events, and even a city beach to discover. This means that regardless of your income level, Brisbane ensures memorable times for all.

Here are some excellent strategies for exploring this dynamic city while keeping your budget intact. If you need to have your money exchanged, Crown Currency Exchange is a reliable option in Brisbane.

Navigating Brisbane with local guides

Stepping into a new city can feel like uncharted territory, but with the help of local expertise, you can quickly find your rhythm. The Brisbane Greeters offer a variety of complimentary, guided tours that are just a few clicks away from booking online.



The tours range from delving into the rich cultural heritage of Fortitude Valley to embarking on a twilight walking tour through the heart of Brisbane. Having a gregarious local guiding you through the city's wonders is an excellent way to get comfortable in Queensland's capital, particularly if you're travelling solo.

Enjoy a complimentary cruise in Brisbane

While you might not have the budget set aside for a private yacht cruise, Brisbane's CityHopper certainly provides a cost-effective alternative. This ferry service, completely free of charge, sails along the Brisbane River, making seven handy stops from North Quay to Sydney Street in New Farm. Whether you're looking to commute from one location to another, or simply keen on a scenic joyride to familiarise yourself with Brisbane upon arrival, hopping aboard the CityHopper is an essential experience for newcomers to the city.

Explore Brisbane on Two Wheels

If you're one for budget-friendly adventures paired with a dash of excitement, you'll appreciate Brisbane's extensive network of e-bikes and e-scooters. A city tour on foot offers its charm, but the thrill of whizzing around town on a set of rented wheels is incomparable. You can conveniently find these vehicles scattered across Brisbane, providing an economical and efficient mode of transport.

Avoid the wait for public transport and, instead, get started on your exploration at your own pace. Just grab your smartphone, install the Neuron or Beam app, register your payment information, don your helmet, and you're all set for a fun ride. Starting from a minor expense for a swift trip, even lengthier journeys on these e-vehicles prove to be more affordable (and unquestionably entertaining) than resorting to Uber or a day-long car rental.

Dive into Brisbane's rich cultural scene and artistic display

Brisbane is a city that knows how to entertain without having to empty your wallet. In South Brisbane, art lovers can immerse themselves in the diverse collections showcased at the Queensland Art Gallery (QAG) and the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA). They feature free or low-cost exhibits and even offer complimentary arthouse movie and documentary screenings quite frequently.

Venture to New Farm, and you will discover the Brisbane Powerhouse, an inclusive venue hosting a myriad of events, such as food markets, photography exhibitions and more, at no cost. History enthusiasts will appreciate the State Library of Queensland, offering free tours giving insight into their collections, which consist of military diaries, letters, photographs, and other historical artefacts from the Anzac Square Memorial Galleries.

Searching for a good laugh? Seek out one of the many free comedy acts put on by the Sit Down Comedy Club. Music aficionados will enjoy City Sounds, an established free public music program presenting myriad genres from funk to folk, jazz to classical, and more. City Sounds fills the city's streets and parks with melodies and offers an excellent opportunity to enjoy some free live music.

Savour the delights of Eat Street

Brisbane, while being home to an impressive number of high-end restaurants, also boasts a multitude of affordable culinary delights. Look no further than Eat Street, a vibrant food market that comes alive every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. Once a simple container wharf, this venue has been transformed into a bustling destination offering a smorgasbord of international street foods, beers, wines, cocktails, and live entertainment.

Simply hop on a CityCat to the wharf, and after a small entrance fee, you can embark on a food-lover's journey. With over 70 vendors calling this place home, your choices range from savoury dumplings, fresh oysters, and authentic Vietnamese spring rolls to sweet treats like waffles and doughnuts. What's more, depending on when you drop by, you might have the opportunity to enjoy a DJ set, witness a high-energy break-dancing show, or relax to the soothing tunes of a jazz band on stage. In the heart of Brisbane, Eat Street is a feast for your senses that doesn't require a fortune.

