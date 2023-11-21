Get ready for the BB ... BBL - the Blayney Bears Big Bash League.
The town's rugby league club will be holding its final function for the 2023 season, a Blayney Bears seven-a-side cricket day and Christmas party.
The event will take place on December 17 at King George Oval, Blayney.
Bar and canteen facilities are available on the day.
Blayney Bears vice president Adam Hornby says those wishing to take part in the day can register a team by getting in contact with the Royal Hotel or 0428 022 533.
A nomination fee of $70 is required and the first ball will be bowled at 9.30am that Sunday morning.
The event has become an annual one on the sporting calendar in Blayney.
