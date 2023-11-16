The 3 ways revision bariatric surgery bolsters long-term health

Revision bariatric surgery enhances not only weight loss outcomes but also long-term health. Picture Shutterstock

Undergoing bariatric surgery isn't the final phase for people aiming to lose weight. Long-term health should be a priority and must be strived for. It's a continuous process. Why or how is that so? You may ask.



Well, that's because it's not uncommon for individuals to experience weight regain despite the success of the initial surgery. And the challenge to maintain progress over time may affect other aspects of one's health. That's where revision bariatric surgery comes into play and does wonders.

In this blog, we'll delve into the various types of revision bariatric surgery and how they may help in improving long-term health.



We'll also explore its potential to positively impact physical and psychological health as well as the overall quality of one's life. Read on to learn more.

Types of revision bariatric surgery

Before talking about the different ways revision bariatric surgery improves long-term health, it's a good idea to understand its different types first. Depending on your specific needs, you can choose one of the following:

Gastric bypass revision

During gastric bypass surgery, the surgeon creates a small pouch at the top of your stomach, where the small intestine will be re-routed. It means that food will bypass most of your stomach when you eat, including the first part of the small intestine. Obviously, it decreases the amount of food you can consume as a result.

The problem is that it's possible for the pouch to stretch over time and lead to weight regain. That's when one needs to undergo gastric bypass revision. The procedure aims to bring the stomach pouch to its original size so that weight loss can continue.

Sleeve gastrectomy revision

Next in line is sleeve gastrectomy. With this procedure, the surgeon reduces the size of the stomach instead of creating a small pouch at the top of it. What's left will be a long, narrow tube resembling a banana. It helps people eat less and lose weight because a small stomach naturally can't hold as much food.

Similar to gastric bypass, the tube or sleeve that's left after sleeve gastrectomy may expand over time. After all, the stomach is a muscle, and when subjected to stress, it stretches. Sleeve gastrectomy revision reduces the sleeve's size to improve weight loss outcomes.

Adjustable gastric band revision

Commonly called a lap band, this bariatric surgery type creates a smaller stomach pouch to restrict food consumption. It works the same way as a gastric bypass. But this time, an adjustable band is placed around the stomach's upper portion. Note that the band can be tightened or loosened as needed, thus, the name.

Over time, the band may become loose or slip, and that's when adjustable gastric band revision may need to be performed. To prevent the patient from regaining weight, it'll adjust or replace the band to restore its full functionality.

Duodenal switch revision

So, how does the duodenal switch procedure work? It's basically a combination of sleeve gastrectomy and intestinal bypass. It means that not only up to 80 per cent of the stomach is removed, but the small intestine is also re-routed to reduce food absorption.

Duodenal switch revision aims to correct complications or modify the results of a previous duodenal switch surgery.

How revision bariatric surgery promotes long-term health

Now that it's already clear how each type of revision bariatric surgery works, it's time to dive deep into the ways it bolsters long-term health:

1. Weight loss maintenance

As already mentioned, initial bariatric surgeries may lose their effectiveness over time. Sustaining weight loss in the long term can be quite challenging once that happens. Other factors like lifestyle changes, genetic predisposition, and individual behaviour also come into play, further contributing to weight regain.

Revision bariatric surgery focuses on the anatomical changes that may occur over time after the initial surgery. So, if the stomach capacity increases following a gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy, the revision procedure will try to reduce it again.

2. Improvement in comorbid conditions

Contrary to popular belief, there's actually more to revision bariatric surgery than just weight loss. Improvements in comorbid conditions like diabetes have also been found by research. Weight reduction and improved metabolic function are believed to be what's behind these better overall health outcomes.

3. Psychological benefits

In addition to physical health improvements, psychological benefits were also observed by experts. Revision bariatric surgery provides a renewed weight loss opportunity that may help address depression and feelings of guilt, shame, and frustration after gaining significant weight post-bariatric operation.

Revision bariatric surgery offers numerous benefits in addition to weight loss. They're all believed to contribute to a better overall well-being.

Conclusion