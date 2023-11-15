Anti-ageing techniques: How to make your results last

We all want to look younger, and thanks to a range of modern beauty and skin care techniques, it's easier than ever to slow the visible signs of ageing But many treatments are only skin-deep, and the tricky question becomes: How do I make my results last?

Before care comes protection

The first step to looking younger isn't adaptive, it's pre-emptive. For lasting results, it's important to not indulge in practices that damages the skin, adds wrinkles and makes you look older as a result.

Using strong sunscreen, especially in a UV-intense environment like Australia, isn't just good sense - it's necessary. It's a good idea to use any sunscreen that is labelled broad-spectrum, water-resistant and at least SPF30 or above.

Whilst sunscreen is a good foundation, it's best used in conjunction with non-invasive skincare technologies to really get results that last.

The power of Tretinoin

If sunscreen is an umbrella, then tretinoin is your designer raincoat. Tretinoin is a prescription-strength topical cream. Its original purpose is to treat acne, but it also works wonderfully for smoothing and rejuvenating fine wrinkles and keeping the skin feeling smooth.

It may sound counterintuitive, but tretinoin works by irritating the skin, which naturally speeds up the life cycle of skin cells.

As it's a prescription treatment, tretinoin is extremely strong, so there are a few rules to remember. Make sure to wear SPF afterwards as tretinoin makes your skin more susceptible to UV rays, or you can apply it at night before you go to bed. Remember, to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised properly, or it will damage the moisture barrier around sensitive areas on your face. And finally, only apply a small amount, you don't need much to gain its effects.

If you follow these careful steps and continue to use regularly, then tretinoin is a powerful anti-ageing technique that lasts.

The best vitamins for skin care longevity

Skincare doesn't just mean addressing what's on the surface, it's what goes on inside your body that can really make an impact on your skin's health. We've all heard about Vitamin D and Omega 3, but some lesser-known vitamins for skin care are Vitamin E and Vitamin K.

Vitamin E has a number of benefits for the skin, and absorbs the harmful UV light from the sun when applied to the skin directly, either as a cream, gel or oil. It does this by stimulating the photoprotection abilities of your skin and minimises the damage caused by UV rays, preventing dark spots and wrinkles.

Vitamin K, on the other hand, helps with the body's processes of blood clotting and calcium regulation. Whilst you may be thinking about how this helps with anti-ageing, especially at a cosmetic level, it can actually speed up the body's natural healing processes. So if you have:

Stretch marks

Varicose veins

Scars

Dark spots

Panda Eyes

Then vitamin K is perfect for supporting your body to naturally deter these unwanted conditions.

Stay moisturised

Staying moisturised, like applying sunscreen, protects the skin, but also has an extra benefit. Many moisturisers utilise natural oils that act as an emollient which keeps the skin from getting dry and cracked. It also helps wrinkles look less prominent.

Like tretinoin, moisturiser works best when applied regularly and is used all year round. It is also a good idea to have separate moisturisers, one for summer and one for winter. Sunny-day moisturisers that also act as sunscreen are a definite plus, whereas stronger moisturisers for cold and windy days adds that extra layer of necessary protection.

Turning to technology

To go the extra mile, many people turn to beauty and skincare treatment technology. This strategy has truly long-lasting benefits, but how does it work?

Laser treatments, like fractional lasers, is one the technologies many clinicians use to reduce signs of ageing. It works by creating controlled damage to the skin, which stimulates the body's natural healing process - just like tretinoin. It also helps boost collagen, which is crucial for maintaining the skin's elasticity and youthful appearance.

Though multiple sessions might be required, many laser treatments that use this technology offer longer-lasting results than some other skincare treatments or routines.