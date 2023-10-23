The Back Creek Art Show, part of Spring into Art at Newbridge, was a resounding success with 116 entries and a buzzing opening night on Friday, October 20.
Calare MP Andrew Gee opened the show, which was attended by many artists, residents and Blayney Shire Councillors. The category winners were:
Eutick Still Life
First Prize: Golden Nuggets, Catherine Schumack
Highly Commended: She'll be Apples, Jennie Pottie
Open Art
First Prize: Brindabella Storm, David Young
Highly Commended: Canowindra Pastoral, David Lake
Highly Commended: Silver Lining, Stephanie Field
Newbridge Art
First Prize: Spared, Jo Fernandez
Highly Commended: An Old Gum, Newbridge, David Lake
Open Photography
First Prize: Let there be Light, Peter Judge
Highly Commended: The Close of Day, Karen Oborn
Highly Commended: Post Modern Picnic, Mark Logan
Still Life Photography
First Prize: Blushing, Helen Cameron
Highly Commended: Echoes of the Past, Wendy Smith
Creative Photography
First Prize: Billabong Memories of a Child, Karen Oborn
Highly Commended: Bakehouse Time Capsule, Philip Dowling
Highly Commended: Blue Birds, Wendy Smith
Newbridge Photography
First Prize: Just Be, Peter Judge
Highly Commended: The Lonely Gate, Philip Dowling
Blayney Shire Acquisitive Prize Silver Bowl with Cherries Stephanie Field
Visitors strolled the Central Tablelands village of Newbridge on two sunny spring days, enjoying the open gardens and bushwalks, the live music and the Botanical Beauty exhibition at Olde Bridge Gallery.
A new initiative for 2023, Jazz in the Gardens with DC3 and the High Flyers saw visitors on picnic chairs and blankets enjoying the mellow evening and great jazz sounds, along with some entertaining banter.
At The Gladstone Hotel, wine tasting and great pub meals were the order of the day on both Saturday and Sunday, with a cracking performance by The High Tone Pants to finish the weekend.
