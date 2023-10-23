Blayney Chronicle
Spring into Art at Newbridge, 2023 a huge success

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:33am
The Back Creek Art Show, part of Spring into Art at Newbridge, was a resounding success with 116 entries and a buzzing opening night on Friday, October 20.

