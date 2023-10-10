Blayney VIEW club resumed dinner meetings in September, after a two month winter break, with 26th birthday celebrations and great attendance numbers.
The meeting began with members observing one minutes silence in memory of long time member Patti Crofts who sadly passed away shortly after our last dinner. Patti will be remembered as someone who always turned up with a smile on her face and brought much laughter and happiness to the club.
As September is Prostrate Awareness month, our guest speaker was Adam Ashcroft, owner of Millthorpe IGA and advocate for prostate awareness.
Adam is part of a family who has suffered prostate cancer through five generations and is determined to make men aware of the importance of testing at an early age.
In the past many men have turned a blind eye and avoided testing due to the rather invasive physical examination but testing is now as simple as a blood test and Adam advises testing from age 30 if not before.
The simple reality is that the earlier signs of prostate cancer are discovered, the greater the chance of treatment and full recovery.
In order to raise awareness of prostate cancer, Adam and his brother Ben launched Brotoes socks in 2015.
It began with a competition between the two brothers as to who could sell the most socks in their respective IGA stores, with all profits going to prostate cancer awareness.
The socks are fun, colourful and often weird but a pair can be found for almost any occasion or taste!
Sale of the socks has now been taken on by over 160 IGA stores and the Good Price Pharmacy Group and at this point, over 600,000 pairs of socks have been sold with over 2,000 pairs having been sold in the Millthorpe store since it opened less than 12 months ago!
The effects of a man having prostate cancer which has not been detected early, has widespread effects on family and friends and Adam considers it an act of absolute selfishness, due only to having 'put one's head in the sand.'
Adam's honesty and frankness in talking about his family's journey with prostate cancer was well received and appreciated by all.
The guest speaker at the nest dinner meeting on October 17 will be Detective Sergeant Andrew MacLean from the Rural Crime Prevention team.
Any ladies who are not VIEW members but are interested in hearing this talk are welcome to attend. Just phone 0457672748 before Friday October, 13 to secure a place.
