Millthorpe Tigers have secured the Orange District Football Association C-Grade premiership in emphatic fashion.
The Tigers defeated Barnstoneworth United 5-2 in their grand final at Sir Jack Brabham fields on Saturday, September 23.
In the men's A-Grade decider a diving header from Jackson Sinclair secured Waratahs FC the premiership in a tense derby, defeating rivals Barnstoneworth United 1-0.
The light blues enjoyed a strong regular season, finishing atop the ladder with comrades Waratahs United finishing second.
But it was Barnies coming from way back in fourth spot to secure a grand final berth and they didn't look out of place, keeping Tahs at bay for almost an hour.
FC defender Drew Apps said Sinclair's "spectacular" goal early in the second half allowed the minor premiers to breathe a sigh of relief after creating a host of chances.
"By the time he connected with it I daresay he could have tapped it in but the header made it look spectacular," he said.
"It was tough. They have a lot of strike power and pace so we needed to nullify that.
"At the same time we aren't without weapons of our own but both keepers on the day were exceptionally good. Both made good saves while we hit the woodwork a few times.
"It really was an arm wrestle. I think we definitely showed the Waratahs spirit."
In other grades Tahs beat CYMS 3-2 in a B-Grade grand final thriller and the women's decider played between Barnies and Tahs ended 9-4 to the former in a great display of attacking football.
Apps said it capped a successful afternoon for the club with both B-Grade and fourth division also coming home with wins.
"It was good because we had our B-grade team win as well as fourth division and the girls finished runner-up so it was a pretty successful day on the whole for Waratahs," he said.
"There was a lot of camaraderie at the club afterwards."
