Getting a police check in Victoria: FAQ

Police checks are a common request among businesses and individuals in Victoria.
Many Australian companies require them as a condition for employment.
Sometimes the company will run the police check themselves.
More often, though, it is the prospective employee's responsibility to apply and pay for a police clearance certificate.
In the context of immigration, visas, and license applications, the responsibility of obtaining a police check almost always falls upon the individual.
Do you need a Victoria police check?
You have several options available to you. You can apply for one directly through the Victoria Police.
Alternatively, you can have an accredited third-party agency run the police check on your behalf.
The process is pretty straightforward, but as with any other regulatory task, it's helpful to know exactly what's required of you in advance.
In the following sections, we address some frequently asked questions with respect to getting a police check Vic.
As we mentioned above, there are two general ways to apply for a police check in Victoria.
The first is to go through the Victoria Police.
If you opt for this, you have a couple choices. You may apply online via the Victoria Police website, or you may submit your application via post.
The other way to do it is to select an accredited third party agency. You can find a list of accredited organisations on the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission website-see here.
Most of these agencies have user friendly online portals that make the application process quick and easy.
The point of a police check is to verify that you do not have a criminal record.
To that end, police checks reveal what are called disclosable court outcomes (DCO).
What is a DCO? In short, a criminal conviction.
If you have one, it will (with a few exceptions) show up on your police check.
A police check does not show criminal charges that resulted in not guilty verdicts-only convictions.
But not all criminal convictions turn up on an Australian police check.
For starters, there is such a thing as a 'spent conviction.'
That term refers to a criminal conviction which took place a sufficiently long time ago and which has not been followed up by any further convictions.
Spent convictions are omitted from police checks.
Keep in mind that we're talking about Australian police checks, meaning they can only access Australian court records.
Overseas criminal convictions do not show up.
For the purposes of a police check, the Australian government requires you to submit a total of four identity documents, to wit:
You can find a list of acceptable documents for each category here.
If you have changed your name, whether for marriage or another purpose, you must submit a supporting document that demonstrates how and why your name was altered.
Note also that if you're applying online, you will likely be obliged to take a passport-style photo of your face during the application process; this is to help verify your identity.
You can use a webcam or smart phone to snap the picture.
The turnaround on a police check varies depending on which organisation you go through, and whether you apply online or by post. Naturally applications submitted via post have a longer turnaround time.
For the most part, going through a third party agency is faster than going through the police.
Many of them are able to complete your police check and send you the results within 24 hours.
Of course, if you make a mistake during the application, or if you submit invalid documents, the processing time will be much longer than normal.
As with turnaround time, the cost of applying for a police check varies according to several factors.
The Australian Federal Police website states that the cost of a national police check is $42; for checks that include fingerprints, the price increases to $99.
You'll pay a bit more if you use a third party organisation due to service fees.
In some circumstances, you may be required to provide a set of fingerprints as part of your police check application. Examples include certain types of licenses (firearms, security, etc.) and jobs (public servant, corrections, etc.).
There are two types of fingerprinting services: Livescan prints and traditional ink prints. Either way, you must book an appointment ahead of time. Visit the Victoria Police website for more information.
