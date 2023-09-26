Nominations are now open for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
The annual awards play an important role in recognising inspirational women from diverse backgrounds across metropolitan and regional NSW.
These awards are a wonderful opportunity to honour the women and girls who are making a real difference to our communities.
When we recognise the outstanding contributions women and girls make to society, we empower and inspire them to continue creating positive and lasting changes.
Nominations are open for the following six categories:
The 'One to Watch' category is in its fourth year. This Award recognises girls aged seven to 17, who have supported others through acts of courage, strength, determination and kindness.
The One to Watch award is our way of giving a huge shout out to rising young super stars who are showing strength and resilience.
We have so many talented women right across our electorate and this is a great opportunity to recognize their efforts and achievements by nominating them for this prestigious award.
More information about each of the Award categories and how to nominate can be found at:
Nominations close 11:59pm, Tuesday 24 October 2023 (this has been extended from the previous closing date of 11:59pm, Sunday 8 October 2023).
