Spring into Art at Newbridge is not far away.
It's time to plan your visit, RSVP for the Art Show Opening on Friday, October 20 and buy tickets to the Open Gardens and to the inaugural Jazz in the Gardens on the afternoon of Saturday, October 21.
Access to the six Newbridge Open Gardens cost $10 per adult for unlimited entry on Saturday and Sunday.
Children under 18 years may enter free of charge.
Tickets can be purchased in person from September 30 at the Gladstone Hotel, Olde Bridge Gallery and Stringybark Craft & Collectibles in Newbridge, and via Eventbrite.
If you purchase online, take your e-ticket to one of these venues or to the Art Show at Newbridge Showground on October 20-22 to redeem your wristband and a brochure detailing the garden addresses.
Jazz in the Gardens with DC3 & the High Flyers runs from 4-6pm on Saturday, October 21. Tickets are $15 per person and can also be purchased via Eventbrite or in person at the Gladstone Hotel, Olde Bridge Gallery and Stringybark Crafts & Collectibles.
A reminder that entries for all sections of the Back Creek Art Show close on October 8. Entry forms can be found at www.newbridgensw.com.au. The Art Show opening night is Friday, October 20 at the Brian Bennett Pavilion, Newbridge Showground. Please advise your attendance (for catering purposes) via email to springintoartnew@outlook.com
