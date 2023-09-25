Montana Griffith still has no idea how she picked up a bicep injury but is confident she will be right to lead the Western bowling attack.
Griffith is one of three Orange players selected in the side that is captained by Blayney's Ella Tilburg at the under 19s women's cricket country championships to be held in Raymond Terrace on September 26-28.
In what will be her final appearance for the representative outfit after six years in the system, she will share the field with Orange duo Ellen Dolbel and Eloise Fairley.
But her dreams were almost dashed after picking up a mystery injury following her return from a mid-year tour of England.
"I honestly have no idea [how I got it]," she said.
"I was worried that I wasn't going to be ready in time for the carnival. But I pulled up well from yesterday's warm-up game.
"In the warm-up I was thinking 'oh no'. I didn't want to hurt anything and not be able to play in the game or aggravate it and miss the carnival because it's my last one.
"I definitely want to make it count. I'm not feeling that emotional about it now but probably towards the end of the last game I'll probably get a bit upset."
The pace bowler is hoping for a big carnival but said she was also keen to keep improving her batting lest her side suffer a top-order collapse.
"I'm a bowler but improving on my batting as I'm usually five, six or seven," she said.
"That did happen last year in the final game. We were playing a T20 and I was batting at five and we had a collapse and I went out there and stayed in until the second last over.
"It was little stressful because we didn't have many runs on the board. I had to be disciplined but try to attack the ball as well."
Plying her trade with Orange City on Saturdays and with Penrith in the second grade Sydney women's competition on Sundays, Griffith is certainly keeping herself busy.
But her love for the game and quest for knowledge means she is enjoying testing herself outside of the Colour City.
"I love it, this is my third season with Penrith and it's amazing," she said.
"It's so different to men's cricket here. Sometimes you don't expect the bowlers to be that quick but the ball will come out of their hand so quickly and it catches you off guard.
"The grounds down there are also so much better than here."
