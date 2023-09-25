Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Orange's Montana Griffith overcomes injury to be named in Western cricket squad

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Montana Griffith still has no idea how she picked up a bicep injury but is confident she will be right to lead the Western bowling attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.