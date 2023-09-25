The three fathers witnessed the death of the Right Reverend John Dunne, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Bathurst, in Bathurst on Friday, August 22, 1919.
Three months later, a foundation stone was laid by His Lordship Dr Hayden, Bishop of Wilcannia, when he visited Newbridge on Sunday, November 29, 1919.
He laid it for the new Catholic Church of the Blessed Sacrament.
During the morning, services were held at the school hall at 7am, 8am and 10am.
His Lordship celebrated at the 7am mass and presided at the 10am service, which was celebrated by the Reverend Father Crowe and at which Father John Hall, vice president of St Stanislaus' College, delivered an eloquent address.
Father Hall based his remarks on what a church meant to the Catholic people, taking for his text: "Verily this is the House of God and the gate of heaven."
After referring to the progress of the Catholic Church in the Western District, he pointed out that there where churches, schools and convents being erected yearly.
The preacher went on to say why it was that the Catholic people were always so willing to make substantial sacrifices for the erection of Catholic churches and everything else connected with their religion.
He emphasised that the Catholics believed that Christ was really present in their church and it was his real presence that inspired them to build churches that would be worthy as houses of God.
He said members of other religions also hold their churches sacred, simply as places of religious instruction from the pulpit, and for singing hymns, but in the Catholic Church the singing and the instructions were secondary to the worship of Christ present in the blessed Eucharist.
After 10am mass, a banquet was held at the Gladstone, where about 200 guests were accommodated at two sittings.
The Reverend Father Crowe presided and among those at the presidential table were Dr Hayden, Reverend Father C. Lonoragan, Fathers J. Hall, Mark Hall and Templeton (St Stanislaus' College), Fathers Brosnan and Smith (Orange) and Mr W. Dryden, of Bathurst, who was the church architect.
There were only two toasts honoured.
The health of the Bishop was proposed by Father Crowe, who expressed the deep appreciation of the parishioners at his Lordship's presence, which had necessitated such a long journey.
He also referred to the regrettable fact that Bishop Dunne, who had manifested remarkable interest in the project, had not lived to lay the foundation stone.
Mr Judge supported the toast and also thanked his Lordship for his kindness in visiting Newbridge for the purpose of laying the foundation stone.
Dr Hayden responded briefly owing to the necessity of a second sitting at the tables.
"Success to the day" was proposed by the Reverend Father Brosnan, who, owing to the fact that he had been parish priest at Newbridge, was able to speak eulogistically of the parishioners.
He characterised the Newbridge parishioners as being among the most practical, generous and loyal Catholics.
A slight shower fell as the foundation stone ceremony was proceeding, but it was not heavy enough to disperse the large gathering.
Father Crowe announced that £700, including £150 received that afternoon, had already been collected for the building fund.
The church, the nave of which would be 50 feet by 25 feet, with additional sacristy and sanctuary, was to be built of Bathurst bricks and tiles and, in its commanding position, it was thought it would be beautiful and imposing.
His Lordship congratulated the parishioners on their generosity and enterprise and laid the foundation stone with a silver trowel, with which Dr Quinn, the first Catholic Bishop of Bathurst, had laid the foundation stone of the Catholic Church in 1871.
