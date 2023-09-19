Nominations are now open for the NSW Sports Awards 2023.
The awards celebrate the achievements of athletes, coaches, officials, administrators and organisations within New South Wales.
This is great timing with many of the winter sports seasons wrapping up over the weekend with an array of nail-biting grand finals taking place.
If you know someone deserving of recognition you can nominate them to receive this recognition for their hard work contributing to the local sporting community and passion for sport.
Since 2017, the NSW Sports Awards and the NSW Hall of Champions induction are presented at the rebel NSW Champions of Sport ceremony. This year's event will be held on Monday, 20th November 2023 at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour.
Nominations must be endorsed by a Sport NSW member organisation and are for achievements from 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023. Nominations close 11:59pm on Wednesday, 4 October 2023. Visit www.sportnsw.com.au/news/2023-nsw-sports-awards-nominations-are-now-open/ for more information.
