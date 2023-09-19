Blayney Chronicle
Matters of State | Nominations for sports wards now open

September 19 2023 - 11:07am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole encourages locals to nominate a sporting superstar.
Nominations are now open for the NSW Sports Awards 2023.

