The Blayney Junior Rugby League under 11s are heading to the grand final this Saturday and to get ready for the big match they're having two training sessions week.
The future of rugby league in Blayney is looking good with the Blayney Junior under 11 side heading into Wade Park this Saturday at 9am for their first ever grand final.
As the side practised their ball skills at King George Oval Coach Matt Bright said that the team has had a perfect year.
"They haven't lost a game all year so they go into the grand final undefeated," he said.
The team has been playing together since they were in the under 7s side, and apart from a few new players this year, they know each others strengths and weaknesses very well.
On Saturday they'll be playing a combined Oberon and Bathurst side and it's the first time that the score will be recorded.
"Last year they were undefeated as well, but they don't officially keep score during those games," Bright said.
First receiver and captain of the side Billy Bright said that the team was very excited about playing in the grand final.
"We should win if we try really hard," he said.
