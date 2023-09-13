Blayney Chronicle
Blayney's Under 11s get ready for their grand final

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:00am
The Blayney Junior Rugby League under 11s are heading to the grand final this Saturday and to get ready for the big match they're having two training sessions week.

