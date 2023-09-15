Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Celebrities to feature at the 2023 Carcoar Show

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
September 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edwina Bartholomew will be opening the 2023 Carcoar Show.
Edwina Bartholomew will be opening the 2023 Carcoar Show.

We all know that there is nothing quite like a country show, and there's certainly nothing quite like the Carcoar Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.