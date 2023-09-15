Celebrities to feature at the 2023 Carcoar Show

We all know that there is nothing quite like a country show, and there's certainly nothing quite like the Carcoar Show.
One of the great attractions of the Carcoar Show is the growing number of enthusiastic participants in the pavilion entries, and this year there may well be a very familiar face amongst the entries.
This year the Carcoar community are excited to welcome some of Carcoar's newest residents, Edwina Bartholomew and her husband Neil Varcoe.
Edwina has graciously accepted our invitation to open the 2023 show and has also hinted at entering some of the pavilion categories.
Hopefully we will see a Bloke's Chocolate Cake from Neil and some entries from their children as well.
Every year the show's committee choose a cake that is the unique for the year.
There have been royal wedding cakes and healthy-ish spiced cakes in previous years, and this year the feature cake comes from former Masterchef winner Kate Bracks' 2012 book, The Sweet Life.
....they were the first dish I cooked in the MasterChef kitchen.- Kate Bracks
"These cakes hold a special place in my heart. Not only do they represent the day I fell in love with baking at the ripe old age of eight, but they also kick-started my MasterChef journey as they were the first dish I cooked in the MasterChef kitchen," she wrote in the book's introduction.
The cake for 2023 is a Retro Coffee Cake that is sure to get the judge buzzing.
Three layers of espresso infused cake, layered with coffee butter cream and topped with flaked almonds, this year's feature cake is deserving of a few trial runs, just to keep the caffeine addicted family members happy.
With a $100 prize on offer, the temptation to use a cheap and nasty packet mix to win Golden Whisk glory is a real, but dangerous option.
To certify that the chocolate cakes entered are made from scratch, the judges will use the tried and tested method developed by the cruellest of the Eastern European spy agencies.
They'll kick down your door, march into the kitchen, and ask your other half.
