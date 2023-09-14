Hill and Crofts Blayney reach a century

This is such a major milestone that we thought it would only be right to invite the whole community to celebrate with us.- Michelle Pryse Jones
Hill and Crofts Blayney has reached a major milestone this year celebrating 100 years in business.
Having operated in three locations along Blayney's main street, the business is a staple for generations of farmers.
Hill and Crofts was formed in 1923 by Arthur Crofts (former manager of AU Hill and Co) and Archibald Usher Hill bought out AU Hill and Co.
The store has had many owners over the years to current day owners Angus and Michelle Pryse Jones who have owned and operated the business since 2001, purchasing the business from Tony Gullifer (Sid Newham Rural Supplies Bathurst).
"The agricultural community of Blayney and surrounding villages is what has kept our doors open over 100 years," Michelle said.
"This is such a major milestone that we thought it would only be right to invite the whole community to celebrate with us."
Over the coming months, Angus and Michelle hope to provide some historical information to inform the community of what an important business Hill and Crofts has been through the past 100 years.
There are some planned events and activities to engage the community and they hope everyone will get behind this major milestone.
"Congratulations to Angus and Michelle for this milestone," CRT General Manager Greg O'Neil said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.