Parent partnership program propels Blayney Public School to excellence

Blayney Public School has been announced as a recipient of a NSW Secretary's School Achievement Award.
The Secretary's School Achievement Award is a prestigious award presented to NSW public schools demonstrating achievements in teaching and learning outcomes, leadership, supporting the students and/or creating a sustainable learning environment.
Literacy and Numeracy skills around Australia have been in steady decline over recent times, however at Blayney Public School that trend is being stopped.
This award recognises Blayney Public School's outstanding achievement in improving learning outcomes through the Parent Partnership Program.
Assistant Principal Claire Donlan said that the he Parent Partnership Program at Blayney Public School has been a successful, worthwhile, and purposeful endeavour over the past three years.
"It is centred around improving the outcomes of students and families," she said.
"That's achieved through working in partnership around essential knowledge, skills, and resources to allow families to best support their students' Literacy and Numeracy achievement."
The award was presented by Murat Dizdar, Secretary of the NSW Department of Education at Sydney's Town Hall, on Tuesday evening September 5.
