Impressive mural for new Hutchinson's Bakehouse

September 15 2023 - 9:59am
Calum Hotham working on his latest mural project in Blayney. Picture by Mark Logan.
Calum Hotham working on his latest mural project in Blayney. Picture by Mark Logan.

As work continues inside the new Hutchison's Bakehouse in Blayney, the exterior of the building now features a brilliant monochrome image that is drawing a lot of attention.

