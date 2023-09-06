Old Boys to line up for the annual Carcoar Cup Rugby

There's nothing quite like the atmosphere at a local rugby match.
Those clashes of youthful exuberance and enthusiasm, mixed with the enticing aromas of canteen fodder and wisps of beer, make for a winning combination.
Change the word 'youthful' for 'old blokes' and there'll be enough strapping material at the Carcoar sports and recreational grounds this Sunday September 10 to wrap twenty Tutankhamen.
With a goal to support the local community and its school, and come out unscathed, the Carcoar Cup Charity Event will begin at 12 noon.
Under the banner of Golden Oldies Rules, the event is open to participants of all ages. For a registration fee of $60, attendees will receive a commemorative jumper to cherish as a memento. All proceeds from this event will go towards local community initiatives and the school.
Attendees can look forward to a day filled with exciting activities, food, and drinks available on the grounds. Raffle tickets will also be sold on the day, offering the chance to win fantastic prizes.
Following the day's festivities, an after-event gathering will be held at the Carcoar pub, offering participants a chance to continue the fun with refreshments.
