Blayney Senior Football C grade out of finals contention

The Blayney Senior Football club's season has ended after Orange CYMS pulled out all the stops in the second half of the semi-final on Saturday.
Throughout the first half the Bulldogs kept the pressure on CYMS keeping the score at an exciting 1 - 0.
But the Orange side was not to be deterred and apart from commenting on the young players on the Blayney forward line, and how good our defences were, they got through scoring three goals, knocking Blayney out.
