EPA to hold a community information session on Cadia in Blayney

The Blayney community are invited to attend a community information session to hear updates from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) in relation to their monitoring programs and ongoing regulation of the Cadia mine.
At the information session they will present an update on their programs and regulation and there will also be an opportunity to ask any questions from key representatives.
When: Tuesday 5 September 2023
Time: 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
Blayney Shire Community Centre
41 Church St Blayney.
All residents are welcome, but the EPA have requested that residents register their interest so that adequate seating etc can be provided.
