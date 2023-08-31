Blayney Chronicle
EPA to hold a community information session on Cadia in Blayney

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:21am
The Blayney community are invited to attend a community information session to hear updates from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) in relation to their monitoring programs and ongoing regulation of the Cadia mine.

