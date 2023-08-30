Pettit named reserve grade's most valuable

The captain and co-coach of the Blayney Bears Alex Pettit has been awarded the Group 10 reserve grade player of the year award.
The award is based on the 3-2-1 votes by the referees after each game, a testimony to Pettits calm demeanour on the field.
Presented at Panthers Leagues Club on August 26 Pettit said that the award was a good one to win.
"It is a great personal award to win, but I'd much rather win a grand final," he said.
The Bears will be heading to Mudgee to take on the Cowra Magpies in what he said will certainly be the hardest game of the season.
Playing on neutral charity in what will be warm conditions, Pettit is looking forward to beating Cowra simply for the opportunity to potentially have another crack at Dubbo Cyms, if they beat Mudgee on Sunday.
"Mudgee have been playing really well this season so I won't be surprised if they beat Dubbo and we have a Group 10 only grand final," he said.
Blayney shire's three soccer teams have all made their way into the finals series.
Kicking off this Saturday at Napier Oval the Bulldogs will be meeting CYMS at 1.00 pm for a match that will hopefully be a rerun of last weekend's 3-1 result.
Treasurer of the club Rebecca Scott said that the club has had a number of new players join the side which has helped boost the quality of their game.
Three junior players have moved up this year including Henry Hansen, Aiden Byrnes and Carly Nixon have all stepped up into the seniors side.
"They've all made a real impact bringing in those young fresh legs," Scott said of the juniors.
There have been a few new adult recruits at the club that are helping to bring in some more clout to the mid-field and the forward line.
The backline though will remain the same with Ray Mathison and Warren Beuzeville keeping guard.
"We have a really good mix at the moment of the core group of experienced heads and newer players," Scott said.
One step above Blayney on the ladder are the Millthorpe Tigers C grade side and nothing excites Scott more than the potential of there being a finals grudge match between the two sides.
"That would be fantastic because we both love playing against each other," she said.
Millthorpe C will be playing Barnestoneworth United at Jack Brabham in Orange at 3:15pm on Saturday September 2.
Millthorpe B will be playing Barnestoneworth United at Jack Brabham in Orange at 3:15pm on Saturday September 9
Blayney Netball are launching their fun mixed social netball competition on October 10 running through to December 5.
The competition is always a lot of fun and anyone interested in putting together a team of seven players are encouraged to keep an eye on the club's Facebook page for sign up details.
www.facebook.com/BlayneyNetballAssociation
