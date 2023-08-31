Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney's recycling habits meet with approval

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Netwaste's Environmental Learning Adviser Bill Tink with a selection of items that can be recycled. Picture by Mark Logan.
Netwaste's Environmental Learning Adviser Bill Tink with a selection of items that can be recycled. Picture by Mark Logan.

A smiling face or a series of ticks identifying your recycling errors were seen hanging off recycling bins across Blayney last week, and it's all part of an education campaign, not a slap on the wrist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.