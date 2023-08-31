A smiling face or a series of ticks identifying your recycling errors were seen hanging off recycling bins across Blayney last week, and it's all part of an education campaign, not a slap on the wrist.
An officer from Blayney Shire Council confirmed that there had been a number of calls from residents who had said they were confused about what could be recycled, and what could not.
NetWaste's Environmental Learning Adviser Bill Tink said that the tags were there for educational purposes because there is a lot of confusion about just which types of plastics can be placed in the yellow bins.
The aim is to keep the contamination to a minimum so the system runs smoothly.- Bill Tink
"If it can be scrunched up into a ball it needs to go in the red bin," he said. "If it is a hard plastic food container, that can go in the yellow bin."
Mr Tink said that if the community sees the recycling bins as paper and container recycling bins, it would help reduce the confusion.
"Items like old toys, plastic coathangers and other plastic items that aren't containers, they need to go in the general waste," he said.
For items such as plastic garden pots, he suggests either contacting your local nursery if they need them or drop them of at the Blayney Waste Facility where they can be reused.
Blayney's rubbish and recycling services are operated by NetWaste and on the odd occasion an inspector takes a quick peak inside your bin, identifying those items that don't make the grade.
"They certainly don't go sorting through your rubbish, and we'll still collect it," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The aim is to keep the contamination to a minimum so the system runs smoothly."
One other item that may be surprising is shredded paper.
"Paper needs to be able to be baled," he said. "We can't contain shredded paper so it should go in the red bin."
Overwhelmingly though Mr Tink said that Blayney's residents are fantastic recyclers.
"People just want to do the right thing when it comes to recycling," he said.
"Our inspectors are really impressed with the quality of the recycling bins in Blayney."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.