They happen every day, but on some days when the sun sinks behind the perfect atmospheric conditions, they're just mind blowingly awesome.
Sunsets are a staple photographic subject, and quite often the emphasis is on the colour and clouds, however for Mark Logan, the steward of the photography section at the Carcoar Show, a great sunset picture is harder than people realise.
"We all get stunned by just how beautiful a magical sunset is, but often we're never really prepared for them when they occur," he said.
"We could be popping down to the shops, picking up the kids from sport or walking the dog when the sky breaks open in gold and red hues.
"That's often when we grab a pic of the sunset as a record, more than as a piece of photographic art."
Mr Logan admits that he's not a big fan of taking sunset images, mainly because of their transient nature.
"One moment the sky is looking amazing, and by the time I've grabbed my camera or phone and I'm somewhere with a great view of it, it's all pretty much over," he said.
After years of being a photographic steward and helping to judge the pictures submitted, Mr Logan has suggested some simple tricks to really make those sunset pictures pop.
The Carcoar Show also has different categories to many other shows with the best black and white image taken from all the other categories.
"Just enter your black and white image into either the natural landscape, people, animals, rural, man made, nature, or sunset sections and the judge will choose from there," Mr Logan said. "This way you could win two sections with the one entry."
Details of those categories are the same for junior and senior entries and are as follows:
Class 1. Natural Landscape - This Includes all beaches, sunsets, sunrises, cityscapes and landscape that may contain a building.
Class 2. People - This includes cute baby pics, couples, models, fashion, families etc
Class 3. Animals - The family dog, working dog, cat, bird or pet lamb, they're all allowed including wild animals and those in a zoo.
Class 4. Rural - These must evoke some essence of the rural aesthetic. Easily confused with landscapes, the rural section must just yell "Country Life'. Think hay bales, stock in a field, harvesters at sunset etc.
Class 5. Man Made - It differs from landscape as the building/object itself is the focus, rather than the building in its place. For this think of old cars, trains, architectural shots of buildings even some sculptural elements of human design, bridges etc.
Class 6. Nature - this differs from natural landscapes as it includes close up and other natural shapes that nature serves up. Think flower buds, curling fern leaves, rock pools, waterfalls, bunches of flowers etc.
Class 8. Best Black and White - chosen from the above categories
Images must have been taken between November 2022 and October 2023.
Entries can be left at Carcoar Post Office before 1pm on Thursday 26th October 2023 and collected between 3-4pm on Show Day.
