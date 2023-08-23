Crypto taxation made easy: 4 expert tips

Tax authorities are increasingly focusing on crypto transactions, and failure to comply can result in audits, fines, or legal complications. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Are you a crypto investor who dreads tax time? You're not alone. Crypto taxation can be a complex and confusing process. But don't worry; you're in the right place.

In this guide, you'll become familiar with the basics of crypto taxation in Australia with the help of tips from experts. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just getting started, these tips can make the process as easy as possible.

1 Keep detailed records

You can avoid having a headache at tax time by meticulously keeping a detailed record of your crypto transactions. For each purchase, sale, trade, or transfer, note the dates, amounts, and value in your preferred fiat currency.

But manually tracking your transactions is time-consuming and increases the possibility of errors. You can make accessing and organising your transaction history easier with tax and portfolio management solutions like Syla. Crypto tax software with a direct connection to your Australian digital currency exchange, such as Syla's Swyftx Integration, makes it easy to review and export your transaction history for tax reporting. It lets you filter your transactions by date, type, and currency. You can also view and export your transaction history in various formats, including CSV and Excel. Such a tool simplifies your tax reporting, saving you time, money, and stress.



2 Determine tax obligations

Crypto taxation can vary from country to country and sometimes even state to state. So, it's important to familiarise yourself with your government's rules regarding crypto. Doing this helps you make informed decisions and avoid potential tax pitfalls.

In Australia, crypto is considered property for tax purposes. It means you'll need to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on any profits from selling, trading, or using crypto. The amount of CGT you'll pay depends on how long you've held the cryptocurrency and your individual tax bracket.

Tax obligations are one thing, but not every transaction in the crypto world triggers a taxable event. Generally, taxable events include:

Selling Cryptocurrencies: When you sell cryptocurrency, you dispose of an asset. Thus, you'll need to pay capital gains tax (CGT) on your profits.

Converting One Crypto to Another: If you convert one cryptocurrency to another, this is also considered a taxable event-the same rule in selling crypto applies.

Using Cryptocurrency to Purchase Goods or Services: You'll also be liable for CGT if you purchase goods or services with crypto.

There are a few exceptions to these rules, though. For example, if you're using crypto to pay for a personal expense, such as a coffee or a meal, you won't need to pay CGT. However, you may need to pay CGT if you use cryptocurrency for a business expense.

Knowing your taxable events in crypto is essential for complying with tax regulations and accurately reporting your income.



3 Calculate gains and losses

Once you've identified your taxable events, it's time to calculate your gains and losses. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) expects you to report your capital gains as you would with traditional investments. To determine your net gain, which is subject to taxation, do these:

The first step is to know the cost basis of your crypto, which is the price you paid when you first acquired it.

Then, calculate its fair market value-the price it would sell for on the open market on the date of the taxable event.

Finally, calculate your capital gain or loss by getting the difference between the cost basis and the fair market value. If the fair market value exceeds the cost basis, you have a capital gain. On the other hand, having a lower fair market value than the cost basis implies a capital loss.

If you have capital losses, you can deduct them from capital gains to reduce the etaxable income once you meet certain conditions and limitations. First, you need to be an investor, not a professional trader. This means that you bought the crypto intending to hold it as an investment, not with the intention of flipping it for a quick profit.

Second, you need to have disposed of the crypto before the 30th of June. This is the end of the financial year in Australia, so any losses you make after this date can't be claimed until the end of the following financial year

Third, you need to keep accurate records of your transactions. This includes the dates you bought and sold the crypto, the amounts you paid, and the values in Australian dollars.

Once you have all this information, you can claim your losses on your tax return. You can use your losses to offset capital gains you made in the same financial year. In case the losses exceed the capital gains, you can carry them forward to offset future capital gains.

4 Consider holding periods

Holding periods are important for determining the tax treatment of your crypto transactions because the length of time you hold a cryptocurrency can affect the rate of CGT. You might also have to pay for any profits you make when you sell it. Here's how it works:

Short-term Holding Period: If you hold crypto for less than 12 months, any profits you make from selling it will be taxed as ordinary income, known as the short-term capital gains tax rate. This tax rate depends on your income level during the current tax year.

Long-term Holding Period: On the other hand, if you hold your cryptocurrency for over 12 months, you're eligible for a 50% discount on your capital gains tax.

It's important to note that the 12-month holding period isn't that simple. For example, if you buy a crypto and exchange it for another crypto, the holding period for the new crypto will start from the date you acquired the new crypto.

Gauging the holding periods of your digital currencies will help you know how much tax to pay on them.

The key takeaway

Complying with crypto taxation is of utmost importance for every crypto investor. The process may seem complex, but following these expert tips can make it more manageable. Apply these tips to confidently navigate the crypto tax landscape and fulfil your tax obligations.

On the other hand, neglecting or inaccurately reporting crypto taxes can lead to severe consequences. Tax authorities increasingly focus on crypto transactions, and failure to comply can result in audits, fines, or legal complications.

That's why staying informed and organised throughout the process will make tax time less daunting while avoiding unnecessary tax burdens. Happy investing and tax reporting!