In a celebration of vibrant blooms and botanical beauty, the Blayney Daffodil and Spring Flower Show takes centre stage as a prominent component of the Blayney Agricultural and Pastoral Show.
Distinguished as one of only four such exhibitions held in NSW and the ACT, the Blayney Daffodil and Spring Flower Show serves as a beacon for daffodil aficionados.
The remaining three exhibitions are strategically located in cooler climates where the majesty of blooming bulbs flourishes: Canberra, Portland, and Orange.
With an array of categories catering to all levels of expertise, from fledgling gardeners to seasoned professionals, this show encapsulates the full spectrum of floral artistry.
The show will be held at the Blayney Anglican Parish Hall and stewards will be available to take entries from 2 pm on Friday September 8 and from 7am till 10am Saturday September 9.
Public entry is from midday to 4pm on Saturday. Afternoon tea will be available.
