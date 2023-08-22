Styling hijabs: 11 fashionable trends and tips for every occasion

Modest fashion and stylishness aren't mutually exclusive, especially when it comes to hijabs. But the versatility and beauty of hijabs help make it possible to switch up your outfits.

If you're seeking ways to elevate your everyday style, this is just the article you need. Check out these hijab trends and learn how to spruce up your look for every occasion.

Seasonal trends

1 Summer hijab styles

As the heat intensifies during Aussie summers, lightweight pieces like Modist Mi's hijabs come to the rescue. These hijabs, created from breathable fabrics like chiffon and cotton, offer comfort without compromising style.

This season is all about bright, daring colours like poppy red, ocean blue, and sunshine yellow. Experiment with geometric patterns or tropical prints, embodying the season's vibrant spirit. For garments, opt for loose-fitting kaftans or airy maxi dresses that allow for effective airflow, keeping you cool under the summer sun.

2 Autumn hijab styles

Autumn is a season of transition and warm hues. The ideal hijab fabrics for this season are medium-weight ones, like linen and wool. These materials provide the right balance of warmth and breathability.

Choose colours that echo autumn's natural palette - earthy browns, rich burgundies, and warm oranges. Embrace layering as the temperature drops, pairing your hijabs with stylish cardigans, modest tunics, and smart trousers.

3 Winter hijab styles

The biting cold of winter calls for warmth, comfort, and, of course, style. Favour warm fabrics such as wool and cashmere for your hijabs. Consider neutral colours like ivory, grey, or navy, and play with patterns like plaid or herringbone that match the season's aesthetics.

Layering is crucial to creating a sophisticated look and keeping the cold at bay. Think of long modest coats, wide-leg pants, and chunky knit scarves.

4 Spring hijab styles

Spring sings a song of new beginnings, reflected beautifully in hijab styles. As nature reawakens, adorn yourself in pastel shades, from lilac to mint green, and embrace the floral patterns that mimic the blooming scenery. Chiffon or cotton hijabs are perfect for the mild spring weather. Partner them with flowy skirts or palazzo pants for a relaxed yet chic look.



Occasion-specific trends

1 Hijab styles for work

In your work environment, it's important to blend professionalism with personal style. Go for neutral colours that easily pair with business attire, such as structured blazers and smart trousers. Keep your hijab style simple yet classy, allowing it to complement your outfit without distracting. Embrace simplicity whenever you can. These easy style tips might earn you a promotion one day.

2 Hijab styles for a night out

Stepping out for a fun evening? Elevate your look with different hijab styles. Choose darker colours or metallic shades to pair with dressier outfits, such as embellished gowns or sleek cocktail dresses. Dare to accessorise with statement jewellery and experiment with intricate hijab designs.

3 Hijab styles for family gatherings

Comfort meets tradition at family gatherings. Wear traditional attire like a beautifully embroidered shalwar kameez or a stylish maxi dress. Your hijab colours and patterns should reflect your cultural heritage. For these occasions, prioritise comfort and functionality with an easy-to-wear hijab style.



General tips

1 Choose a flattering hijab

It's essential to find a hijab that flatters your unique features. To start, consider your face shape. For example, most styles will suit you well if you have an oval face. However, you might find a draped or loose style particularly flattering. Meanwhile, for square faces, a Turkish-style hijab that softens the angular jawline might be a good fit.

Next, consider your hair type. If you have thick hair, choose a looser style that comfortably accommodates it without adding extra pressure. Thin hair benefits from turban-style hijabs or styles with undercaps that add volume and shape.

2 Experiment with different styles

The world of hijab fashion boasts a beautiful diversity with many styles waiting to be explored. You may gravitate towards the classic wrap style for everyday wear, which is comfortable yet stylish. However, don't hold yourself back from trying another style.

The Spanish-style hijab, known for its flare at one side, can add a hint of glamour to your look. Turban-style hijabs are trendy and perfect for a chic, modern look. Knot-style hijabs can lend an air of sophistication to your outfit, while the Kuwaiti style offers a unique aesthetic with its signature dual layers.

3 Don't be afraid to accessorise

Accessories can truly elevate your hijab look. For a touch of elegance, consider a brooch or a pin with a slightly blunted point to avoid damaging the fabric.

Undercaps or headbands can add volume to your hijab and prevent it from slipping, making them both functional and stylish. Headpieces or head chains can lend a boho or regal touch to your ensemble, particularly for special occasions. Top your look off by spritzing some perfume on your pulse points for extra glam.

4 Take care of your hijab

Well-cared-for hijabs not only look good but also last longer. Regular washing is key - but always follow the care instructions on the label. If you own delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon, hand washing is the way to go.

Avoid wringing out your hijabs, which can cause them to lose shape or stretch. Instead, gently squeeze out excess water and lay them flat to dry. For hijabs prone to creasing, a gentle iron on the appropriate heat setting can help them look their best. Also, remember to store your hijabs properly. To prevent damage and prolong their lifespan, fold them neatly and store them in a clean, dry place.

