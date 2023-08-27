Tucked away high on a hill overlooking Blayney is a house that has a long and interesting history, and one of the best views around.
The Catholic parish priest residence on Glasson Street, up above St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, will soon be the central west's home to a system of gardening known as permaculture.
Facilitator of the Belubula Permaculture group Sally Neaves said that the group had been looking for a new location to establish a centre after the Rahamim Ecology Centre in Bathurst closed.
"That was run by the Sisters of Mercy and once it closed there was a gap in knowledge surrounding permaculture in the region," she said.
To fill that gap the Bathurst parish are letting the group use the grounds around the parish residence, which will continue to serve as accommodation.
Permaculture is a sustainable design approach that harmonises human systems with nature's patterns, one of the main challenges in creating a permaculture garden in Blayney is the all too familiar cold weather.
"In these situations in Permaculture we learn about creating micro-climates," she said.
"Permaculture doesn't just involve what's outside, it also includes what structures that we can build to protect whatever we're growing."
Utilising sun traps, either glassed in or through planting on the northern side of a brick wall, and building windbreaks to stop those cold south-westerly winds, will all be potential elements built at the site.
Through thoughtful integration of elements like water, energy, and waste systems, permaculture aims to create self-sustaining, resilient ecosystems that benefit both people and the environment, and having a green field site which surrounds the presbytery allows for the design process to begin in earnest.
A $50 preliminary course on Saturday September 2 will look at some of the guiding principles behind permaculture including the tools and design methods to achieve what is a lot more than the standard community food garden.
"Permaculture is more than vegie gardening and self sufficiency," Sally said.
"Actually it's all about your lifestyle and the thriving of communities."
Future courses will go into more details beyond the basics discussed during the introductory session.
Ecology, zoning for the purpose of design, bio-regions and understanding where the sun will be and the effect of shade and wind will all form part of the full 72 hour permaculture design course in Blayney NSW and runs in two halves: 29 Sept-2 Oct and 2-5 Jan.
Book at https://www.trybooking.com/CJYPR
