Farmers reassured by EPA action on gold mine dust pollution

In a reassuring development welcomed by the Cadia Community Sustainability Network, news has surfaced regarding the prosecution of Cadia Holdings Pty Ltd by the New South Wales Environmental Protection Authority.
The CCSN has been at the forefront of raising awareness regarding the dust issues at the gold mine and are grateful to be working with the regulators in their attempts to end pollution in the region.
"The CCSN is thankful for the efforts of the team at the EPA in reaching this milestone," their spokesperson said.
"We are looking forward to working with Newcrest and Cadia Valley Operations for a sustainable future for all who live and work in the region."
In August 2022 Cadia were slapped with the largest fine the EPA is authorised to dish out.
A first directions hearing in the case is listed for 29 September 2023, but prior to that on July 25, the NSW Upper House announced a Parliamentary Inquiry which will allow the community to present their significant health and environmental concerns in this region.
Members of the CCSN are preparing their own submissions for the upcoming Parliamentary Inquiry and because the regulatory decisions about the impact of mining on local communities must be based upon medical facts, not a desktop analysis, they're running a fundraising program to allow nearby families to complete full health screening.
Screening they hope to raise funds for, and to complete, includes:
The GoFundMe page is also raising funds to support their submission to the Parliamentary Inquiry.
"We appreciate the efforts of the community in supporting our submission. We encourage every individual to take this opportunity to share their story," the spokesperson said.
