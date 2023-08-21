Blayney Chronicle
EPA launches legal proceedings against Cadia

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:18pm
Dust rising from the Cadia gold mine.
The New South Wales Environment Protection Authority has initiated legal proceedings in the NSW Land and Environment Court against Cadia Holdings Pty Ltd's gold mine.

