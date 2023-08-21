The Blayney Bears have one more crack at taking part in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final after losing 39-14 to a strong Dubbo CYMS side on Sunday August 20.
Bears captain Alex Pettit said that Dubbo played almost exactly as he had expected them to.
"Dubbo were hard, fast, fit and they played fairly wide," he said.
"We went one-for-one in the first half and there wasn't much between us at halftime."
In the second half though Dubbo rolled out two quick tries, effectively leaving the Bears with a lot of catching up to do, and that was before one of the club's big try scorers was injured.
Winger Bailey Large will not be running onto Wade Park in Orange on August 27 for the reserve grade PMP elimination final against St Pats after Large copped a neck injury during the match.
Pettit said that the 19 year-old's absence will be noted during this Sunday's final.
"He's really building in confidence, is beginning to play some really good footy and scored one of the tries on Sunday," he said.
Pettit is now preparing for this Sunday's clash against St Pats and is cautiously optimistic as to his side's chances.
"They beat us the first time around by one point and last time we beat them 40-4," he said.
"But they were missing a few players then and they'll have a lot back again this week and will be a lot stronger."
St Pat's will be riding high after their 62-10 win against Parkes at Carrington and Pettit believes that St Pats will be a lot stronger than they were the last time they met.
"They're very similar to Dubbo where they like to throw the ball around, but don't have as much strike out wide like Dubbo do," he said.
"They play some expansive footy with not too much up the middle, but we can sort of go either way, so it doesn't bother us."
If the Bears come out triumphant they'll be facing the toughest team in the comp, the Cowra Magpies, to see who progresses to the grand final on Sunday September 10.
"If we make it that far, it'll be a tough one," Pettit said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
