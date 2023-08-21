Blayney Chronicle
Bailey Large out of Blayney Bears finals push

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 11:04am
Bears winger Bailey Large planting the ball during their match against Lithgow Workies. He scored three tries during that game. Picture by Mark Logan.
The Blayney Bears have one more crack at taking part in the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final after losing 39-14 to a strong Dubbo CYMS side on Sunday August 20.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

