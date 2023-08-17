A plan to hold a stage of the NSW Rally Championship around Greghamstown north of Blayney has been cancelled, but other sections in the Blayney shire will go ahead.
Organised by the North Shore Sporting Car Rally Club, the Bathurst Rally originally included roads in and around Greghamstown, but after complaints and concerns from neighbouring properties the organisers removed that section of road.
Road Director John McCredie said that experience showed that if residents opposed a stage, there was no point in running it there.
"When you have opposition from residents sometimes they can decide to take matters into their own hands when you're running the event and it becomes a safety issue," he said.
Once it's on social media every budding rally driver in the area or around the state will want to come and check it out.- Stefan Birmili
During the public forum at the start of the Blayney Shire Council August ordinary general meeting, Greghamstown residents Stefan Birmili and Andrew Orme-Smith both expressed relief that the Greghamstown stage had been removed, but also spoke on their concerns regarding the impacts these races could have.
Mr Birmili was particularly concerned about the after effects of publishing the routes on social media and the lack of communication with landholders along the route.
"Once it's on social media every budding rally driver in the area or around the state will want to come and check it out," he said. "This is a road, not a rally track."
Mr McCredie said that there was no evidence to show that there was an increase in traffic after events and that communication with landholders is sometimes hampered by privacy concerns.
"We drive the route and try to work out who all the residents are who are on those roads we are going to use," he said.
"It's true that there are some people that hadn't been contacted because their houses don't front onto the road, their houses front onto side roads, but their property might back onto the road, and it's very difficult for us to work that out."
Mr Orme-Smith based his concerns on his own experiences as a rally driver and questioned the use of pace notes and the possibility of cars using the routes well before the commencement of the rally on September 23.
Mr McCredie said that the Bathurst Rally was a blind rally and the exact routes would not be disclosed until the day of the rally.
"It's not a pace noted event.
"The only thing the drivers know is where the service parks are and the distances so that they can plan their fuel usage," he said.
The NSW Rally Championship event had been based at nearby Oberon since 2018.
Event director and clerk of the course Jon Thomson said that while Oberon had been a great home for the rally, Bathurst offers advantages in terms of accommodation, commercial support and roads.
"In order to grow the rally and to deliver an even better competitor experience, we believe the move to Bathurst, a town that is traditionally considered the cradle of Australian motorsport, is a very exciting one," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
