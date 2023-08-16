A regular symphony of heavy vehicles crashing over potholes is falling on deaf ears, leaving Blayney Cr Bruce Reynolds frustrated and seeking a lasting resolution.
With London Plane trees lining each side of the road and the white picket fence around Redmond Oval adding a quintessential village feel to the entrance to Millthorpe, it's a pity that the road that runs through it could shake your vertebrae loose.
Down the road on Park Street / Millthorpe Road in Blayney, right before the Westside service station, the road's condition remains subpar. In these two specific instances Blayney Shire Council is not responsible.
The maintenance of Millthorpe Road belongs to Transport for NSW, a situation that frustrates Blayney councillor Bruce Reynolds who has been lobbying TfNSW for a permanent solution to the problem.
"The drainage issues in Millthorpe are a significant issue because if you go down too far they could damage the roots of the London Plane trees, and they can't go very much higher," he said. "It is a difficult problem."
Cr Reynolds believes that part of the problem has been the continuing works on the Mitchell Highway and the diversion of heavy vehicle traffic towards Blayney when the highway was closed.
"Those closures have added to the problem and they need to move to fix it as soon as possible," he said.
Two hundred metres down the road from Redmond Oval, Millthorpe resident Vince Murphy said that at night he can hear large trucks hitting the potholes.
Heavy vehicles are regularly using this road and not only do they not slow down, but they're continuing to add to the damage already created.- Millthorpe resident Vince Murphy
"This is the main road between Orange and Cowra," he said. "Heavy vehicles are regularly using this road and not only do they not slow down, but they're continuing to add to the damage already created."
Mr Murphy said that any complaints that he makes fall on deaf ears.
"This has been going on for well over 12 months now and the patch up jobs have been woeful," he said.
A TfNSW spokesperson said that extreme weather over the past two years has had a significant impact on much of the NSW road network and that Transport for NSW is continuing a program of repairs across the state.
"Temporary repairs including patching, pothole repairs as well as regular inspections of pavement condition continue to be carried out at Park Street/ Millthorpe Road in Millthorpe," the spokesperson said.
"A more permanent repair solution will be carried out in the current financial year (2023-24), although no date has yet been scheduled for this work.
"Transport for NSW has also started the process of investigating what impact drainage is having on pavement conditions in the area and the results of that investigation may influence the planned pavement remediation treatment."
Cr Reynolds was pleased to hear that moves are afoot to develop a permanent remedy to the condition of the road.
"A long-term solution needs to be undertaken so that in three or four years time we're not back at square one," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.