Ben Willis clinches victory for Blayney Rams, sets stage for grand final showdown

The Blayney Rams are off to Young on August 19 for the 2023 South West Fuels Cup grand final.
Blayney beat the Boorowa Goldies 19-15 in a tough match that could have gone either way.
Captain Baz Hobby said that the Rams learnt a valuable lesson during their semi-final in Young on August 5.
"We let them get away from us at the start where they scored a few quick tries," he said. "We won't be letting that happen again."
Hobby has no real plan for Saturday's final, not that he's telling anyway, other than it won't be pretty.
"We'll be concentrating on keeping possession and playing a tough game," he said.
On paper, Young are the favourites. They've only lost one game all season, and that was against Blayney at King George Oval.
Blayney though came close to having a home grand final on August 5 when they lost to the Yabbies 25-17.
The Rams felt the impact once again last Saturday of letting the opposition rack up a few tries at the start of a match.
The Goldies had a number of chances in the first half to cross the line, their attacking game play at many times outdid that of Blayney, but some outstanding defence from the likes of Ricky Scott, who took a flying tackle against his Boorowa opponent, and a Boorowa kick in the fourth minute that went dead, left then wanting more.
In the 11th minute, following a kick, substitute player Josh Dean from Boorowa successfully collected the ball and scored adjacent to the goalposts.
With the conversion successful the Goldies were on the boil and only six minutes later, with the help of several long and floating passes, they moved the ball out wide, breaking the Ram's defence and allowing Adam Hick's to score in the corner.
That conversion was missed and with the Goldies looking fine with 12 points it was the might and momentum of Zack Farr soon after that put the Rams on the map.
After the Rams pack were able to snatch the ball from a Boorowa feed did Farr, who was very vocal in his request for the ball, barge on through into the corner, lifting the spirits of the Rams.
The conversion was missed, but with that ice-breaker out of the way the Rams regrouped, and like a Gosewisch installed water main, Blayney flowed brilliantly.
Boorowa did squeeze in a penalty goal during the first half, taking their score to 15, but it was when Ben Pettit scored near the post and Lachlan Pearce converted that lifted the Rams up to 12 points.
The Blayney Rams fought back in the second half of their finals match against the Boorowa Goldies, securing themselves a spot in the 2023 grand final against Young.
Perched at 12-15 against an aggressive and well-oiled Boorowa side at half-time, the Rams were able to score the decider early in the second half.
Veteran Blayney player Ben Willis was the only player to cross either line in the second half, managing to push his way over in the 10th minute, winning the match 19-15.
It was a tough match for the Rams at home and the grand final against Young will surely be the toughest of the year, but Hobby is forever positive.
"We're looking forward to bringing another rugby premiership back to Blayney," he said.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
