Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Bears' confidence high as Blayney prepares to take on Dubbo CYMS in quarter finals

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 14 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Co-coach of the Blayney Bears Alex Pettit will be entering unknown territory next Sunday, as will his teammates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.