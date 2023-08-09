Kings Plains and Discovery Ridge part of Regis Resources expansion says CEO Jim Beyers

Jim Beyers, the CEO of Regis Resources, has announced that the company is set to initiate additional exploratory efforts on the ore body located at their McPhillamy's Gold Project, situated north of Blayney, later this year.
Speaking at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum in Kalgoorlie on Tuesday August 8, Mr Beyers said that the company was now working through minor approvals with the state government and a Section 10 application with the federal government.
"We're waiting on a close out on that (Section 10 application) and we are very confident that that will be favourable for us, particularly given the support of some of the local traditional owner groups there," he said.
Mr Beyer stated that Regis would be looking at making a final investment decision in the middle of 2024 and revealed that the McPhillamy's ore body will be further explored.
"The exciting part here is not just the deposit, but that it's open at depth," he said.
"Drilling only stopped because we started looking only at the open pit, we do have a program of exploration this year to drill further down plunge.
"We see this whole area in the Lachlan Fold Belt delivering 150 million ounces over the years."
Mr Beyer also included ore bodies at King Plains and Discovery Ridge as part of his delivery to delegates which include miners, explorers, brokers, bankers, investors, financiers and mining service industries from around the world.
"We see great potential to continue that on the ground, specifically at McPhillamy's but also sitting across the road we have Kings Plains, and we also have 30 kilometres away Discovery Ridge."
"We're just getting started in this area, it has huge potential."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
