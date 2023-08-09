Blayney Chronicle
Home/News/Local News

Blayney Multi-Purpose Service is encouraging the Blayney community to continue to say "thanks for caring"

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Brown, Pam Randall, Yvonne Death, Colleen Fuller, Kathy Hillier, Kathryn Parker, Cathy Neal and Cathy Alexis at the Thank You morning tea. Picture contributed.
Kate Brown, Pam Randall, Yvonne Death, Colleen Fuller, Kathy Hillier, Kathryn Parker, Cathy Neal and Cathy Alexis at the Thank You morning tea. Picture contributed.

Blayney Multi-Purpose Service is encouraging the Blayney community to continue to recognise those who care for older Australians and say "thanks for caring" following Aged Care Employee Day on Monday, August 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Blayney news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.