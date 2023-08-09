Blayney Multi-Purpose Service is encouraging the Blayney community to continue to recognise those who care for older Australians and say "thanks for caring" following Aged Care Employee Day on Monday, August 7.
"We are asking our community to take a moment and think about the quiet achievers and the superheroes who provided care with professionalism, compassion, and dedication for our loved ones and give them the recognition they deserve," Blayney MPS Manager, Kathy Hillier said.
"It has been a particularly challenging eighteen months for aged care workers both in residential and home care services, leaving many families and friends unable to visit loved ones in care for weeks on end.
"It often falls to carers, nurses, and other staff to make up for that loss of family contact and become that crucial connection for frail and vulnerable older Australians.
"So, following August 7, we ask you to take time to think of the nurses, personal care workers... when you next visit a loved one in aged care and say 'thanks for caring'."
