Blayney Rams will need to do it the hard way after losing to Young Yabbies in the Central West South West Fuels Cup major semi-final on Saturday, August 5.
The minor premiers flexed their muscles with a 25-17 win at Cranfield Oval, securing a grand final spot at the same venue in a fortnight.
Captain Baz Hobby said he was pleased with the overall performance but lamented the Yabbies' ability to score early and put Blayney on the back foot.
"We're disappointed with the result obviously, it would have been nice to get a home grand final," he said.
"But I'm pretty happy with how we played, the effort was there. It was just the final result.
"We were a bit shell-shocked, they beat us out wide a couple of times early. Once we got back in the game we were right with them.
"We beat them in one of the early rounds in Blayney which was their only loss.
"You need to be at your best to beat them but it's not unachievable that's for sure."
The Rams now return home to face Boorowa, who saw off Harden 11-0 in an arm-wrestle of an elimination final.
Hobby said it would likely go down to the wire but hoped they could win it in regular time.
"The team isn't looking ahead too much, if we do that we won't make it," he said.
"Both our games against Boorowa have only been split by a couple of points so I assume Saturday will be no different.
"I think it will be pretty tight but if it comes down to drop-kicks we are in trouble!"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.