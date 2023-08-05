Blayney Chronicle
Millthorpe Fire Fair attracts 2500 people for massive fireworks display

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 6 2023 - 10:26am, first published 9:00am
Over 2,500 people flocked to the historic village of Millthorpe on Friday night to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the annual Millthorpe Fire Fair.

Mark Logan

Mark Logan

