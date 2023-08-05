Over 2,500 people flocked to the historic village of Millthorpe on Friday night to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the annual Millthorpe Fire Fair.
With food and drink stalls lining the street the crowds were well sated before the main event, a fireworks display above the town's historic railway station.
At 8pm the sky erupted in a burst of colour as the fireworks exploded above. The streets were full of enthralled visitors young and old.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The young took full advantage of what was on offer on the top green at Club Millthorpe and the older the offerings available at through Pym and Elliott Streets.
The Millthorpe Fire Fair is the opening event in the Orange Winter Fire Festival.
