Darlene now part of latest Here/Now exhibition in Orange

The artistic community of Blayney Shire has displayed a remarkable surge of interest in this year's 'Here/Now' exhibition.
Organised by Orange Regional Gallery, the annual open community exhibition showcases the artistic talents of creators hailing from the central west of New South Wales.
Eleven Blayney shire artists have submitted works including from Blayney Bradley Bradley, Jane Lincoln and Emily Elizabeth Bradley, from Carcoar Ruth Stone and Nick Hansen and from Millthorpe Mary Ann Mein, Jo Fernandez, Pip Orr, and Wayne Roberts.
Newbridge's David Lake has entered a work as has Darlene Brodin from Barry who said that since her recent return to the district from the coast, the difference has left here with a sense of ebullience.
"On the coast I barely knew the name of my neighbour, but here in Blayney I've been embraced by the local arts community," she said.
That feeling of joy is certainly represented in her work Dance Steps which includes three penguins that appear to be dancing on the ice.
"I went to Antarctica in 2009 and I have waited until my art has improved before tackling this subject."
Darlene completed her Diploma in Visual Arts in 2017 and after being a registered nurse for 30 years is now dedicating her time to perfecting her craft.
Showcasing an impressive variety of mediums, scales, and subjects, the exhibition serves as a tribute to the richness, diversity, and artistic fervour prevailing among regional artists. Orange's HERE/NOW exhibition runs from August 4 to October 8, showcasing works from more than 160 artists based in the central west.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
