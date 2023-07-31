Christmas in July dinner raises funds for Can Assist Blayney

The Rustic Bean Cafe in the Bernardi's Marketplace complex was bedecked with glitter and all things Christmas for a special Christmas in July fundraising dinner.
Held on Thursday July 27 the special dinner was a fundraising event for Blayney Can Assist. The diners enjoyed a traditional Christmas dinner followed by Christmas pudding. They were entertained by a youth choir from Orange.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.