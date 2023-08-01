VILLAGE OF BLAYNEY
Notice is hereby given, that a Site has been fixed upon for a Village at the undermentioned place, and that a copy of the approved Plan may be seen at the office of the Surveyor General in Sydney, and at the Police Office, Carcoar. viz:- BLAYNEY, at King's Plain, in the county of Bathurst, on a portion of the Church and School Lands. By his Excellency's Command, E. Deas Thomson.
And with those 71 words written at the Colonial Secretary's Office in Sydney on the 21st of September 1843, Blayney officially became a village.
To celebrate Blayney's 180th birthday the Blayney Shire Local and Family History Group Inc, Central West Libraries and Blayney Shire Council have assembled an exhibition of historic photos that look back on what the town once looked like.
President of the history group Iris Dorsett said that the exhibition represents an opportunity for locals to gain an appreciation of Blayney's history.
"It's like a then and now exhibition but it really is just 180 years of Blayney and sometimes we have old photos near to the newer photos," she said.
The boards will be in place in the Bernardi's Marketplace forecourt up until August the 13th and in the library from the 14th of August until the 31st of August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.