Notice is hereby given, that a Site has been fixed upon for a Village at the undermentioned place, and that a copy of the approved Plan may be seen at the office of the Surveyor General in Sydney, and at the Police Office, Carcoar. viz:- BLAYNEY, at King's Plain, in the county of Bathurst, on a portion of the Church and School Lands. By his Excellency's Command, E. Deas Thomson.